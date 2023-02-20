Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of February 20-26.

With Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey’s Anatomy (for now), of course the medical drama’s winter premiere (February 23 on ABC), Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan, tops our list. Also notable on broadcast this week, Chicago P.D. reaches a milestone with its 200th episode (February 22 on NBC), in which Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) are trapped on a train after a brutal shooting. Later in the week, The Blacklist returns for its 10th and final season (February 26 on NBC), which sees former Blacklisters will unite against Red (James Spader).

Over on Starz, Party Down returns (February 24) to cater more star-studded events; it’s been over a decade since the series concluded, and quite a few original cast members are back. Also about a workplace — but a very different office — this week is The Consultant (February 24 on Prime Video), starring Christoph Waltz and exploring the sinister relationship between boss and employee.

And don’t forget about Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament (February 20, syndicated), with 27 former teen contestants, now undergraduates or recent college graduates, facing off in a 14-day special event. Plus, it’s time for another awards show, with the Screen Actors Guild Awards (February 26 on Netflix’s YouTube channel), in which Hollywood union members vote on the year’s best performances in film and TV.

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week?