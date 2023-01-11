SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ & ‘Barry’ Lead TV

Following the earlier news that Netflix has signed a multi-year deal to air the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Emily In Paris‘ Ashley Park and The White Lotus‘ Haley Lu Richardson took to Instagram Live to reveal this year’s nominees across film and television.

In the TV categories, Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building was heavily favored, with nominations in Comedy Series Ensemble and Male Actor in a Comedy Series for both Steve Martin and Martin Short. HBO’s dark-comedy drama Barry also received several nominations across Comedy Series Ensemble, and Male Actor, for Bill Hader and Henry Winkler.

On the drama side of things, Better Call Saul‘s final season was honored with nominations in Drama Series Ensemble and Male Actor in a Drama series for Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks. There was no nomination for Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn, however, but The White Lotus‘ Jennifer Coolidge and Euphoria‘s Zendaya both received nods in the Female Actor in a Drama category.

As for movies, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once lead the way with five nominations each.

This year’s ceremony will air online on Sunday, February 26, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will honor the outstanding motion picture and television performances of 2022. Netflix has agreed to stream the show on its YouTube channel, YouTube.com/Netflix.

Check out the full list of nominees for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards below.

TV NOMINEES

Drama Series Ensemble

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Blackbird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird

Evan Peters, Dahmer

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash, Dahmer

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

FILM NOMINEES

Motion Picture Cast

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, The Hustle

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King