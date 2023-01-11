SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ & ‘Barry’ Lead TV
Following the earlier news that Netflix has signed a multi-year deal to air the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Emily In Paris‘ Ashley Park and The White Lotus‘ Haley Lu Richardson took to Instagram Live to reveal this year’s nominees across film and television.
In the TV categories, Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building was heavily favored, with nominations in Comedy Series Ensemble and Male Actor in a Comedy Series for both Steve Martin and Martin Short. HBO’s dark-comedy drama Barry also received several nominations across Comedy Series Ensemble, and Male Actor, for Bill Hader and Henry Winkler.
On the drama side of things, Better Call Saul‘s final season was honored with nominations in Drama Series Ensemble and Male Actor in a Drama series for Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks. There was no nomination for Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn, however, but The White Lotus‘ Jennifer Coolidge and Euphoria‘s Zendaya both received nods in the Female Actor in a Drama category.
As for movies, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once lead the way with five nominations each.
This year’s ceremony will air online on Sunday, February 26, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will honor the outstanding motion picture and television performances of 2022. Netflix has agreed to stream the show on its YouTube channel, YouTube.com/Netflix.
Check out the full list of nominees for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards below.
TV NOMINEES
Drama Series Ensemble
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Comedy Series Ensemble
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Evan Peters, Dahmer
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash, Dahmer
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things
FILM NOMINEES
Motion Picture Cast
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, The Hustle
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King