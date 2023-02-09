‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 5 Memorable Meredith Moments Ahead of Ellen Pompeo’s Exit
Grey’s Anatomy is gearing up for a major farewell when it returns with Season 19 on ABC as the medical drama will bid star Ellen Pompeo adieu.
In honor of the exit, we’re choosing our five most memorable Meredith moments from Pompeo’s epic run. And let us know your favorites in the comments section.
Grey’s Anatomy, Returns Thursday, February 23, 9/8c, ABC
1
10 ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Branded ‘Annoying’ by Fans
2
‘A Million Little Things’ Boss on That Funeral, Time Jump & Exit
3
Melanie Lynskey Fires Back at Adrianne Curry After ‘Last of Us’ Body Shaming Tweet
4
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Boss on Gold Star & Zach Gilford in Season 17
5
‘MAFS’: 5 Key Moments From ‘You Dropped a Bomb on Me’