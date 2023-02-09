‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 5 Memorable Meredith Moments Ahead of Ellen Pompeo’s Exit

Ileane Rudolph
Comments
Ellen Pompeo, Patric Dempsey, and Sandra Oh for 'Grey's Anatomy'
Grey's Anatomy

 More

Grey’s Anatomy is gearing up for a major farewell when it returns with Season 19 on ABC as the medical drama will bid star Ellen Pompeo adieu.

In honor of the exit, we’re choosing our five most memorable Meredith moments from Pompeo’s epic run. And let us know your favorites in the comments section.

Grey’s Anatomy, Returns Thursday, February 23, 9/8c, ABC

The cast of 'Grey's Anatomy'
Season 1, Episode 1

In the premiere episode, “A Hard Day’s Night,” Meredith, a new surgical intern, runs into her hunky bed partner from the previous night, Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). Horrified, she ignores the neurosurgery chief. We wanted more!

Kate Burton and Ellen Pompeo in 'Grey's Anatomy'
Season 3, Episode 14

In “Wishin’ and Hopin’,” Meredith informs her temporarily lucid mom, legendary surgeon Ellis Grey (Kate Burton), of her Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Ellis cruelly calls her daughter “ordinary.” Mer takes it, but later boldly stands up for herself. As a shrink would suggest.

Sandra Oh and Ellen Pompeo in 'Grey's Anatomy'
Season 2, Episode 1

Meredith’s friendship with guarded cohort Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) was both hard-won and true. In the classic “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head,” Cristina says to Mer, “You’re my person.” The now-iconic phrase ranks up there with the pair’s “dance it out” scenes.

James Pickens Jr. and Ellen Pompeo in 'Grey's Anatomy'
Season 12, Episode 9

Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) trilled the Temptations’ “My Girl,” guiding a temporarily mute Meredith’s wheelchair in “The Sound of Silence.” Her mom’s true love, Richard was always Mer’s protector and supporter. Swoon.

Ellen Pompeo in 'Grey's Anatomy'
Season 19, Episode 7

hip-smart surgical star Meredith Grey exits in “I’ll Follow the Sun” with a buh-bye to Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital that’s so sweet, tears will roll nationwide (ours for sure!). She’s off to Boston, a job with less stress and QT with her kids.

Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo

