Christoph Waltz is a boss from hell in the first official teaser for Prime Video‘s The Consultant, a new comedic-thriller set to premiere Friday, February 24.

The first look and newly-unveiled images preview the eight-episode season which will debut all at once on the streamer platform globally in 240 countries and territories. Based on Bentley Little‘s 2015 novel of the same name, The Consultant tells a story that unfolds in new and unexpected ways as the series explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee.

Joining Waltz in the show are costars Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady, and Aimee Carrero. The Consultant follows Regus Patoff (Waltz), a new consultant who is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company called CompWare. There, the employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question, including their lives.

Wolff and O’Grady play Craig and Elaine, employees who are featured in the teaser, meanwhile Carrero is set to appear as Patti in the series. The Consultant is created for television by showrunner and executive producer Tony Basgallop who is best known for his recent work on Apple TV+‘s Servant, on which he works alongside M. Night Shyamalan.

Also serving as executive producers on the series are Waltz, pilot director Matt Shakman, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman, alongside producer Kai Dolbashian. The MGM Television and Amazon Studios production is sure to surprise when it arrives this February on Prime Video. Until it arrives, check out the teaser, above, alongside the first-look images of Waltz, Wolff, and O’Grady.

The Consultant, Series Premiere, Friday, February 24, Prime Video