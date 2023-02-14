‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Get a Peek at Meredith’s Last Day at Grey Sloan (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Ellen Pompeo in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC

Grey Sloan will be saying goodbye to Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in just over a week, with her exit (for now) coming in the midseason premiere on February 23. And now ABC has released the first photos from the episode.

Grey’s Anatomy is seeing Meredith off to Boston in “I’ll Follow the Sun,” which sees the doctors plan a goodbye surprise for her last day. Meanwhile, Nick (Scott Speedman) confronts her about the future of their relationship; she doesn’t talk to him about the move before making her decision.

Elsewhere in the episode, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie’s (Kelly McCreary) and Winston’s (Anthony Hill) groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, plus Richard (James Pickens Jr.) asks Teddy (Kim Raver) an important question.

The photos, which you can check out above and below, don’t show much we haven’t already seen in the promos. They offer a glimpse at Meredith’s farewell and something going on between Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack).

We knew that Pompeo would only be appearing in a limited number of episodes (eight) ahead of Season 19’s premiere. She’s already said she’ll be back for the finale in May.

Scroll down for a look at “I’ll Follow the Sun.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Midseason Premiere, Thursday, February 23, 9/8c, ABC

Ellen Pompeo in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC

Grey’s Anatomy says goodbye to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) for now.

Ellen Pompeo in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC

To Meredith Grey!

Ellen Pompeo in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC

Is Meredith passing on a few last pieces of advice?

Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC

What’s going on with Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack)?

