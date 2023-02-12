‘The Morning Show’ Cast Wraps Season 3: See Behind-the-Scenes Photos

The third season of the The Morning Show is one step closer to your television set. As cast members have revealed on Instagram, they’ve finished filming the upcoming season of the Apple TV+ drama.

The official Apple TV+ Twitter account announced a wrap The Morning Show’s third season on Saturday, February 11, sharing the above photo of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon — who play anchors Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively — with their arms around each other as they face a clapperboard. (Tellingly, perhaps, they were filming a scene outside of a federal building.)

Aniston shared behind-the-scenes photos from Season 3 on Instagram on Thursday, February 9, including pics of her with Witherspoon, recurring guest star Marcia Gay Harden (Maggie Brenner), and Season 3 addition Jon Hamm.

The Friends alum also shared a video of herself thanking the cast and crew on the last day of filming. “I am so lucky to get to work with you,” she told her colleagues. “Thank you for everything.”

And in her Instagram caption, Aniston wrote, “That’s a wrap on Season 3. Love love LOVE this @themorningshow crew — so much more to come!”

That same day, costar Mark Duplass (Chip Black) shared an Instagram photo of himself, making an excited face, alongside Aniston on set. “That’s a wrap on @themorningshow Season 3,” he wrote. “I have feelings about it.”

Witherspoon, for her part, posted an Instagram slideshow of the “last days of shooting” on Wednesday, February 8.

And Karen Pittman (Mia Jordan) marked the end of her involvement in Season 3 on February 4, sharing an Instagram video of her laughing while posing for promotional photos. “That’s a wrap on Mia Jordan [for] Season 3,” she wrote in the caption. Pittman added that she’s especially grateful to Witherspoon, Aniston, director and executive producer Mimi Leder, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, new cast members Nicole Beharie and Clive Standen, returning cast members Greta Lee (Stella Bak) and Nestor Carbonell (Yanko Flores), and the crew of the show.

Fans already have some details about what’s to come for the team at the fictional program The Morning Show and their corporate overloads at the fictional network UBA.

Hamm (Mad Men) joined Season 3 in August 2022, signing on to play Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA. That same month, The Morning Show added Beharie (Sleepy Hollow) as Christina Hunter, a grounded, competitive, and charismatic new anchor. And in September, we learned that Stephen Fry (Gosford Park) would recur in Season 3 as Leonard Cromwell, a ruthless UBA board member trying to steer the company through troubled financial waters.

Per Deadline, other new cast members in Season 3 include Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery) as Amanda Robinson, Paul Marks’ chief of staff; Standen (Taken) as Andre Ford, a photojournalist covering the war in Ukraine; Alano Miller (Dexter: New Blood) as Marcus Hunter, a sports agent who’s married to Christina Hunter; and Lindsay Duncan (A Discovery of Witches) as Martha Ellison, a political activist whose son is UBA’s Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup).