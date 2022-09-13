Emmys: Which 2022 Losers Could Win in 2023?

The 2022 Emmys were a night of triumph for shows such as The White Lotus, Ted Lasso and Succession, but what about other fan-favorites that were left out of the winner’s circle of major categories.

Of the night’s losing series which could have a second chance next year? In 2023, viewers could expect a comeback and nominations for Better Call Saul and Stranger Things in acting and series categories, two series which released two halves of seasons in the same year.

Based on nomination windows, the second halves of the series’ most recent seasons are eligible for recognition in 2023. That would be the last opportunity for Better Call Saul to snag some Emmys gold, something the Breaking Bad spinoff has yet to do despite earning nearly 50 nominations over the last six seasons.

While Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 earned a few technical Emmys prior to the main event, they were not among the big winners, losing out on Best Drama Series. That could change in the next year as Volume 2 and its stars are free for nomination.

Also a technical winner for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes at this year’s Emmys, What We Do in the Shadows didn’t manage to take home its Best Comedy category. Thankfully, the FX series about vampire roommates just released its hilarious fourth season which will be eligible for nomination next year.

Among the 2022 Emmys losers, Better Call Saul, What We Do in the Shadows, and Stranger Things are among the only titles that are currently guaranteed the possibility of receiving major nominations in 2023. Other losing titles of the night may have to wait depending on production and release schedules.

But among the shows that will have a second chance at winning big are Barry, which went without any acting or series wins for the first time since its debut, and Apple TV+‘s Severance which did snag two technical awards but also went unrecognized in major categories.

The Morning Show, Yellowjackets, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel could also be nominated again for a chance to win in 2023 if their upcoming seasons are released within the Emmys consideration window. Let us know what you think about these series’ chances at getting nominated again in the comments section, below, and stay tuned to see how next year’s Emmys race shapes up.