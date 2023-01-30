Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of January 30-February 5.

CBS is celebrating the best in music this week, meaning the Grammy Awards (February 5), hosted by Trevor Noah and including performers such as Bad Bunny, Lizzo, and Brandi Carlile, easily tops our list. La Brea returns with two episodes (January 31 on NBC), and the Harris family has made the trip back to 10,000 BC, but what about Gavin’s (Eoin Macken) vision of Eve’s (Natalie Zea) death?! And over on ABC, the Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong (February 1) will feature performances from Ne-Yo, Retta, The Muppets, and more.

Over on Netflix, Pamela, a love story debuts (January 31), with Pamela Anderson delving into her life and career from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist, and doting mother, as well as her reaction to Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. Then, one day later on Netflix, Gunther’s Millions, a docuseries about a dog with a trust fund and his handler’s luxurious life with a cult-like entourage, drops.

The Last of Us (#8 last week) continues (February 5 on HBO) after its best episode yet, detailing Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank’s (Murray Bartlett) love story, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) journey. Plus, The Watchful Eye (January 30 on Freeform) premieres, following a young woman with a complicated past (Mariel Molino) who maneuvers her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan and learns everyone has secrets (as does she).

Also returning to our list from last week are: Poker Face (was #1), Shrinking (was #2), 9-1-1: Lone Star (was #4), and How I Met Your Father (was #5).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?