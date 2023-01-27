ABC is gearing up for a very special singalong celebration as the network’s Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong will air Wednesday, February 1.

Heading back to the schoolyard, the special asks viewers to dust off their dictionaries and grab a hairbrush microphone to singalong to several showstopping musical performances by stars such as Ne-Yo, Retta, The Muppets, Fortune Feimster, Jason Biggs, and so many others. Below, we have your exclusive first look at the special, which will feature songs like “Rufus Xavier Sarsaparilla,” “Three Is A Magic Number,” “Figure 8,” “I’m Just a Bill,” “Interplanet Janet,” “Unpack Your Adjectives,” “Verb: That’s What’s Happening,” “Interjections,” “Ready or Not, Here I Come,” and “A Noun is a Person, Place or Thing.”

Scroll down for your first look at the singalong that American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest is helming. And if you can’t tune in when the special makes its broadcast debut, you can always revisit it the next day by streaming on Hulu and at a later date on Disney+.

Let us know what musical number you’re most excited about seeing in the comments section, and don’t miss Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong when it arrives on ABC this February.

Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong, Wednesday, February 1, 8/7c, ABC (next day on Hulu and at a later date on Disney+)