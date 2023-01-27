‘Schoolhouse Rock!’: Get a First Look at ABC’s Star-Studded 50th Anniversary Singalong (PHOTOS)

ABC is gearing up for a very special singalong celebration as the network’s Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong will air Wednesday, February 1.

Heading back to the schoolyard, the special asks viewers to dust off their dictionaries and grab a hairbrush microphone to singalong to several showstopping musical performances by stars such as Ne-Yo, Retta, The Muppets, Fortune Feimster, Jason Biggs, and so many others. Below, we have your exclusive first look at the special, which will feature songs like “Rufus Xavier Sarsaparilla,” “Three Is A Magic Number,” “Figure 8,” “I’m Just a Bill,” “Interplanet Janet,” “Unpack Your Adjectives,” “Verb: That’s What’s Happening,” “Interjections,” “Ready or Not, Here I Come,” and “A Noun is a Person, Place or Thing.”

Scroll down for your first look at the singalong that American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest is helming. And if you can’t tune in when the special makes its broadcast debut, you can always revisit it the next day by streaming on Hulu and at a later date on Disney+.

Let us know what musical number you’re most excited about seeing in the comments section, and don’t miss Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong when it arrives on ABC this February.

Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong, Wednesday, February 1, 8/7c, ABC (next day on Hulu and at a later date on Disney+)

Fortune Feimster teams up with The Muppets’ Fozzie Bear for a live performance of “Unpack Your Adjectives.”

Kermit the Frog is also joining in on the singalong fun with his little banjo.

Kermit and Fozzie embrace their musical side for the special.

Kermit holds a number of adjectives in his hands that seem to describe him.

Ne-Yo keeps things cool while fronting a performance of “Verb: That’s What’s Happening.”

Ne-Yo’s accompaniment don jackets that represent the song.

The quartet of backup singers is sure to wow alongside Ne-Yo.

Retta leads a rendition of “Ready or Not, Here I Come.”

Jason Biggs takes on a big role for the singalong’s “I’m Just a Bill” musical number.

Disney musical performers Mduduzi Madela, Bonita Hamilton, Michael Maliakel, Kara Lindsay, Charity Dawson, and Marcus M. Martin unite for “A Noun is a Person, Place or Thing.”

Bonita Hamilton, Mduduzi Madela, Kara Lindsay, Marcus M. Martin, Michael Maliakel, and Charity Dawson circle up for a group shot.

A youthful ensemble of performers brings the spirit of Schoolhouse Rock! to life onstage.

Together, they pose around the jukebox.

