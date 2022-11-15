‘La Brea’ Star Eoin Macken on Gavin’s Vision & Midseason Cliffhanger

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for La Brea Season 2, Episode 7, “1988.”]

La Brea is leaving fans with quite a cliffhanger, or rather, a sinkhole of questions following the midseason finale episode, “1988,” which saw Gavin (Eoin Macken) reunite with people from his past as well as the family he’s built along the way.

After traveling to 1988 with the help of his father, James (Jonno Roberts), Gavin is reunited with his son Josh (Jack Martin) alongside Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) and Eve (Natalie Zea) who travel to the future to find him. The journey also sets the Harris family on a path of reunion for Gavin and his biological mother Caroline (Melissa Neal).

Believing that they might be in the clear to settle down in this more modern time period, Caroline informs Gavin that in order to accomplish the mission to prevent further sinkholes from forming, he’ll have to use his handprint. The trouble with that? He’ll have to return to 10,000 B.C. without the family he’s somehow managed to reunite with unless they decide to tag along.

Ultimately, they do decide to follow Gavin, but that means leaving behind Levi (Nicholas Gonzalez) with whom he has unresolved problems. Not to mention, an untimely vision sparks concern just moments before Gavin and his family make a major leap both physically and metaphorically. What will happen next? Macken previews what’s to come and reflects on the midseason finale’s biggest moments.

In the seconds before Gavin and his family jump, he has a concerning vision involving Eve. Why does he hold back from telling her?

Eoin Macken: I think he spent so long trying to fix everything on himself. He and Eve get the family back together, and he’s had a resolution with Levi. There’s been so much happening with my parents and I think because he wasn’t expecting that, he’s slightly thrown by it and I think he’s hoping to fix himself and he doesn’t wanna tell her because he’s not sure what it means even to him. So many things could happen with the visions being confusing even to himself. I don’t think he fully understood what was happening. He just was a little bit overwhelmed by it and figured it was something that he could hopefully alter himself. There’s been so much happening between the two of them, he was trying to be protective and didn’t wanna alarm anybody unduly.

Will we follow up with that vision in time?

It definitely does come into play. And actually, it almost confirms what I first thought about Gavin, which is that the visions aren’t as clear-cut as what he thinks. There’s an element whereby going back and forth between the future and the past, his visions are a bit confused. So his visions aren’t necessarily some kind of mystical premonition. Sometimes they’re flashes of the past and sometimes they actually could be making incorrect images.

It’s not a fine-tuned science it sounds like.

Exactly.

We actually get to see Gavin with his family in this episode. Now that he has them all together, what is he going to do in order to keep it that way?

That’s the most important thing to Gavin, keeping his family alive and keeping them together. I think his secondary concern has always been looking after himself or trying to figure out how to solve the sinkholes. But first and foremost is trying to look after his family because that’s what he’s been trying to make up for so long and trying to make sure that they’re okay. So that’s what’s really cool about the second half of Season 2 is because it’s been so long with the families apart, it now actually becomes about seeing them as a family unit, and then it’s about trying to make sure that they don’t fracture.

On that note, Gavin leaves things with Levi on relatively good terms. Does that ring true to how Gavin really feels?