While we don’t yet know which two teams will face off for Super Bowl LVII, we now know every musician who will be performing.

Rihanna was previously announced as the halftime headliner, performing for the first time in six years. But she’s not the only famous face to pick up the mic during the NFL’s biggest night.

The national anthem is always performed by a big name, with previous years’ honors being given to Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, and Pink, among others. This year, country music star Chris Stapleton will perform “The Star Spangled Banner” at State Farm Stadium before kick-off.

But the anthem isn’t the only pre-game performance the crowd will have the chance to witness. R&B legend Babyface will take the stage to sing “America the Beautiful,” another pregame classic.

And rounding out her incredibly successful year, Sheryl Lee Ralph will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The Abbott Elementary star recently showed off her Broadway-honed vocal skills at the Emmys during her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress, but she’s been in the game for decades and was even Tony-nominated for her performance as Deena Jones in Dreamgirls back in 1982.

The performances will also have American Sign Language accompaniment care of the National Association of the Deaf, with Oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur of CODA fame performing the national anthem. Colin Denny, an Arizona Navajo Nation member, will sign for “America the Beautiful,” while Justina Miles will perform sign duties for “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as well as for Rihanna’s halftime performance.

See the official Instagram announcement below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)



As a special surprise, the U.S. Navy will honor 50 years of women flying in the service by conducting a flyover over State Farm Stadium during the national anthem, featuring women aviators.

Super Bowl LVII, Sunday, February 12, 6:30 pm ET, Fox