Rihanna Named 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

Rihanna is indeed the “only girl in the world”… who can helm the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The NFL, Roc Nation, Apple Music announced on Sunday, September 25, that the “Umbrella” singer will headline the halftime show during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation will produce the show, said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Seth Dudowsky, head of music for the NFL, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Rihanna alluded to the news on Instagram on Sunday, posting a photo of her hand holding an NFL-branded football aloft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

So far this decade, the Super Bowl halftime show has alternated between solo headliners and joint acts. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in 2020; The Weeknd took the stage for Super Bowl LV last year; and the Super Bowl LVI show this February featured performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Now Apple Music is taking over for Pepsi as the sponsor of the Super Bowl’s main-stage concert. “Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said. “We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”