How to Stream All the 2023 Golden Globes Winners

Looking for how to stream all of the 2023 Golden Globe-winning shows and movies? Look no further. Following January 10’s Golden Globe Awards broadcast on NBC and Peacock, we’ve compiled a list of all of the shows and movies that took home a trophy.

There were some exciting and surprising wins last night. The crowd was most rowdy for Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan‘s victories for Everything Everywhere All At Once, as well as Abbott Elementary‘s collection of wins. Some surprise wins were Kevin Costner‘s victory for Yellowstone and Evan Peters‘ for Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and some disappointing snubs included Severance not taking home anything. The Crown is also used to winning awards, but went home empty handed last night.

Below, scroll through the winning shows and movies, the awards they won, and most importantly, where to stream them.

Abbott Elementary

Wins: Quinta Brunson, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy; Tyler James Williams, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television; Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC. All of Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu, as well as the available episodes of Season 2. Abbott Elementary is currently in-season, so new episodes drop Thursdays on Hulu.

Black Bird

Wins: Paul Walter Hauser, Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture.

Black Bird is an Apple TV+ exclusive limited series. All episodes are streaming now.

Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Wins: Evan Peters, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a Netflix series. All episodes are streaming now.

Euphoria

Wins: Zendaya, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama.

Euphoria is an HBO series that streams exclusively on HBO Max. All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now.

House of the Dragon

Wins: Best Television Series, Drama.

House of the Dragon is an HBO series that streams exclusively on HBO Max. All episodes of Season 1 are streaming now.

Ozark

Wins: Julia Garner, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television.

Ozark is a Netflix series that ended in 2022 after four seasons. All episodes are streaming now.

The Bear

Wins: Jeremy Allen White, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

The Bear is an FX on Hulu original series streaming on Hulu. All episodes of Season 1 are streaming now.

The Dropout

Wins: Amanda Seyfried, Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

The Dropout is a Hulu limited series. All episodes are streaming now.

The White Lotus

Wins: Jennifer Coolidge, Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture; Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

The White Lotus is an HBO anthology series streaming exclusively on HBO Max. All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now.

Yellowstone

Wins: Kevin Costner, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama.

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series, but Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock. Season 5 returns for its second half in Summer 2023. Episodes from Season 5 can be watched on Paramount Network’s site with a network provider login.

Argentina, 1985

Wins: Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language.

Argentina, 1985 is a Prime Video original film streaming now on the streaming platform.

Babylon

Wins: Justin Hurwitz, Best Original Score, Motion Picture.

Babylon is currently in theaters and not available for streaming. It can be pre-ordered on Prime Video.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Wins: Angela Bassett, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still in theaters. It will be available for streaming on February 1 on Disney+.

Elvis

Wins: Austin Butler, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.

Elvis is streaming on HBO Max.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Wins: Michelle Yeoh, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Ke Huy Quan, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is available for streaming on Showtime (it can also be streamed through a Showtime add-ons on Prime Video, Paramount+ and The Roku Channel). It’s also available on-demand on Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, Fubo TV, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, Redbox, and DirecTV.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Wins: Best Motion Picture, Animated.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a Netflix original film, streaming now.

RRR

Wins: “Naatu Naatu,” Best Original Song, Motion Picture.

RRR is a hit film from India streaming on Netflix.

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Wins: Colin Farrell, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Martin McDonagh, Best Screenplay, Motion Picture; Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

The Fabelmans

Wins: Steven Spielberg, Best Director, Motion Picture; Best Motion Picture, Drama.

The Fabelmans is still in theaters and currently available to rent on-demand on Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, Redbox, DirecTV, AMC Theatres On Demand, and Spectrum.

TÁR

Wins: Cate Blanchett, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.

TÁR is still playing in select theaters and is available to rent on-demand on Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, DirecTV, and Spectrum.