‘Yellowstone’ Sets Season 5 Return Date for Summer 2023

Meredith Jacobs
You won’t have to wait too long for Yellowstone to return for the rest of its super-sized fifth season.

The Paramount Network drama will return in Summer 2023, it was revealed via a teaser that aired during the midseason finale (the eighth of 14 episodes) on January 1. The video, which you can watch above, doesn’t hint at any of what’s to come, instead just showing Rip (Cole Hauser) checking with John (Kevin Costner) that he’s coming. “You’re damn right I’m coming,” John confirms.

The video also promises updates, interviews, and behind-the-scenes looks for those who check out the hashtag #YellowstoneTV, as well as points fans to the podcast while waiting for the show to return.

TV’s #1 show follows the Dutton family, led by John, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Joining Costner and Hauser in the critically-acclaimed ensemble cast for Season 5 are Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham, with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. Josh Lucas also returned as young John Dutton, as did Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein. Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the cast.

Yellowstone is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.

Sheridan expanded the world of Yellowstone with prequels on Paramount+. While 1883 already wrapped, 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, just kicked off its first season.

Yellowstone, Season 5 Return, Summer 2023, Paramount Network

