Golden Globes 2023: 13 Moments That Had People Talking

The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards were in full gear on January 10, and with it came plenty of noteworthy moments, whether it’s emotional speeches or notable hosting quirks.

Whether it was the funnier and lighter aspects of the ceremony or deeper and tear-inducing segments, there was something for everyone to enjoy. Below, we’re rounding up the must-see moments everyone was talking about. And if your favorite didn’t make our list, let us know what you enjoyed about the ceremony in the comments section.

Ke Huy Quan Sets the Tone

Ke Huy Quan wins the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/W5Fb43D8mx — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023

In a night filled with triumphs, Ke Huy Quan set a high bar with his win for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. Honored for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Quan took a moment to thank Steven Spielberg for where he is, acknowledging his early career as well as thanking his wife. Quan topped off his win by giving his statue a sweet smooch.

Angela Bassett Makes History

Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/52iJezYxqe — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023

Along with having the support of her husband Courtney B. Vance, Angela Bassett acknowledged the support she receives from Marvel fans after winning Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Jerrod Carmichael Tells the Audience to Shush

Jerrod Carmichael set a definite tone as the evening’s host, consistently asking the audience to calm down and be quiet. The running bit kept things silly throughout the night, and we can’t help but call it out.

Hugs for Abbott Elementary

Tyler James Williams kicked off Abbott Elementary‘s evening of wins, earning the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama and upon making his way to the stage, he made time to hug colleague Quinta Brunson, and when she was called to the stage for her Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy win, they embraced again in a sweet pre-speech moment.

Jennifer Coolidge’s Comedy

Jennifer Coolidge presents the awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/0tCDVio3Sn — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge presented at the ceremony, offering some silly anecdotes involving Crocs, complicated names, and the kind of comedy fans have come to love, but it was her ability to joke about The White Lotus that made her appearance so memorable. Even better was her win later in the night.

Jeremy Allen White’s Passionate Acceptance

Jeremy Allen White wins the award for Best Television Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vgWMWCGvXH — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023

Jeremy Allen White was shamelessly excited during his acceptance speech for winning Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role in The Bear. While thanking his colleagues and loved ones, White got a little too enthusiastic, letting some choice words slip to fully express his love for his children and wife.

Michelle Yeoh Shuts Down a Play-off



Michelle Yeoh wins Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/Z98tnfDGH6 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023

Throughout the night, stars had to contend with the music that plays them off the stage when speeches run a bit long. Michelle Yeoh wasn’t going to stand for that though, threatening that she can beat people up and to “shut up,” in a non-threatening but sincere way.

Volodymyr Zalenskyy Cameo

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zalenskyy made a brief appearance through a pre-recorded message, shocking viewers and attendees.

Steven Spielberg’s Speech

Steven Spielberg wins Best Director of a Motion Picture for The Fabelmans. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/SjiUbLc0W7 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023

Winning the award for Best Director of a Motion Picture, Steven Spielberg got candid about his motivation to make The Fabelmans now, noting that Covid and uncertainty about the future drove him to share this perspective of his life with audiences. It was an emotional moment worth watching.

Mike White Calls Out the Audience

Mike White accepts the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for The White Lotus at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/PVdlrl9T9X — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023

Upon earning the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture, The White Lotus‘s creator Mike White admitted he was a little drunk as he took to the microphone and proceeded to call out the room of attendees, teasing that many of them passed on the show before realizing it would be a hit.

Paul Walter Hauser’s Dedication

Paul Walter Hauser, who won an award for his role in Black Bird, decided to honor his late costar Ray Liotta with a sweet dedication.

Eddie Murphy References the Oscars Slap



Eddie Murphy accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/12rxaN2mkG — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023

While accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award presented to him by Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan, Eddie Murphy made some notable comments throughout his acceptance, but it was his reference to Chris Rock and Will Smith‘s Oscars slap mishap that got the biggest reaction.

Brad Pitt’s Fans From the Stage

Quinta Brunson accepts the award for Best Musical or Comedy Television Series for Abbott Elementary at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/zoSQL0OXgV — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023

From Regina Hall to Abbott Elementary‘s cast to Harvey Guillen, Brad Pitt had quite a few fans from the stage as they acknowledged his seat close to the platform.