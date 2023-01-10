Golden Globes 2023: The Complete Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

Award season’s wildest night returns to television on… a Tuesday! But the strange timeslot didn’t slow things down for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which returned to NBC and Peacock after they took a year off from televising the ceremony.

This year’s list of nominees is top-notch, with ABC’s hit sitcom Abbott Elementary leading the pack on the TV side of things. HBO’s The White Lotus, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and Pam & Tommy, and Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, follow closely behind with four nominations each. Netflix’s Wednesday, FX’s The Bear, Apple TV+’s Severance, Disney+’s Andor, and HBO’s House of the Dragon all received first-time nominations.

Headed up by host Jerrod Carmichael, the awards show is back following industry backlash for having no Black members amongst the organization’s voting membership. In response, the HFPA announced reforms to its membership process in an effort to diversify. Tonight, we’ll see how diverse those winners might be!

All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below, with the winners — updating live! — noted in bold.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once — WINNER

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — WINNER

Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle Of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Johnathan Price, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary — WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon — WINNER

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees Of Inisherin

BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE

“Carolina,” Where The Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu,” RRR — WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary — WINNER

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin — WINNER

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

Ozark

Severance

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Emma D’Arcy, House Of The Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Wednesday

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Black Bird

Monster – Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Chastain, George And Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam And Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner Of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster – Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Elvis

The Fablemans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Olivia Colman, Empire Of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fablemans

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle Of Sadness

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE

RRR (India)

All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision To Leave (South Korea)

BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way Of Water

Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fablemans

BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Tuesday, January 10