A new version of Scooby-Doo‘s Velma Dinkley is coming on HBO Max with Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy’s Velma. But the character at the center of the adult animated series is just the latest in a long line of iconic female sleuths on television.

Ahead of the series’ January 12 premiere on the streamer, TV Insider spoke with creators Grandy and Kaling at New York Comic-Con to find out more about the latest entree into the Scooby-verse. Kaling, who also voices the titular character, and Grandy then had some fun comparing their Velma to some of our other favorite TV detectives, from Netflix’s Jessica Jones to Murder, She Wrote‘s Jessica Fletcher.

Kaling shares that Velma “idolizes Olivia Benson” of Law & Order: SVU and is a lot like “Veronica Mars — with much worse vision.” Grandy also adds that the series references both Jessica Fletcher and Miss Marple.

And for the record, Velma isn’t much like Enola Holmes, though Kaling is a fan of the Millie Bobby Brown-starring Netflix franchise, gushing, “Hottest brothers in the history of movies.” She’s not wrong… who doesn’t love Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin?

Watch the full video about to find out why the latest Velma is (and isn’t) like TV’s greatest mystery-solvers, and tune into Velma on January 12!

Velma, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 12, HBO Max

