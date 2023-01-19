Velma is flipping the script on what viewers have known about the Mystery Inc. gang from Scooby-Doo, offering a reimagined glimpse into their past, and the stars and creatives behind HBO Max‘s series are offering some explanations behind the choices made in the new animated show.

As new episodes arrive each week, viewers get a deeper look into the origin story of Velma Dinkley (Mindy Kaling), who is the unsung brains of the gang. While the show aims to make viewers laugh, it’s also laying the foundation for one solid mystery. “[Creator] Charlie [Grandy] and I are both such fans,” Kaling tells TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook about animated comedies and the show’s beloved IP. “What’s so impressive about [Charlie] and the staff is to do a show that’s funny, but also a real mystery… is really impressive.”

When it comes to Velma, Kaling says, “this is a character who’s so iconic, and the original series is so amazing, and we have a really diverse cast, but it’s not a show that’s sort of hinged on their identity.”

“The fun of an origin story is we all know where they end up,” Grandy chimes in, noting that as long as the characters are led to their eventual adult roles, how they get there is up to the show’s creators. “Then, in terms of just sort of… the mystery, I always wanted to do a season-long mystery.”

Helping make it possible are voice stars Sam Richardson and Glenn Howerton, who play Shaggy and Fred. “I just love Scooby-Doo, and I loved all the characters so much. I grew up watching them, and I know fans love to have problems with things, so I was excited to get into that realm,” Richardson says with a laugh.

Howerton, meanwhile, reflects on his voice for Fred, admitting it is a bit higher in an attempt to sound younger. “I wanted to make him a little more immature, a little more petulant,” the actor shares. See what other tidbits the Velma team has to share in the full video interview above, and catch new episodes each Thursday on HBO Max.

Velma, New Episodes Thursdays, HBO Max