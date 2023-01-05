Jeremy Renner Shares Hospital Video Update After Snow Plow Accident

Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner appears to be in good spirits despite the oxygen mask and bruised face as he shares an update video from his hospital bed.

“A ‘not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sister and mama,” he captioned the clip, which sees his mom giving him a head massage while he wears a shower cap.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actor also says in the video that he just had his first shower in “at least a week or so,” before adding, “gross.”

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

The Hawkeye actor was hospitalized on New Year’s Day after being seriously injured in a snow plow accident at his residence near Mt. Rose Highway in Nevada. Deputies from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office were called to Renner’s home, and he was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where it was confirmed he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

After undergoing surgery on Monday, January 2, Renner shared a hospital selfie on Tuesday, January 3. “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he captioned the post on his Instagram page.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” a statement from Renner’s family read earlier this week. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Renner currently stars as Mike McLusky in the Paramount+ crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown, which was set to return for a second season on Sunday, January 15, 2023. However, promotional duties for the show have been canceled following the accident; it is currently not known in the January 15 premiere date will remain or be pushed back.