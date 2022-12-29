After huge box office success, critical acclaim, and Golden Globe nominations, Top Gun: Maverick has earned itself another accolade, as Paramount+ has revealed it became its most-watched movie globally in its opening weekend.

The Tom Cruise starring action drama, a sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun, debuted on the streamer on December 22 and broke records domestically, surpassing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 by 60% to become the most-watched movie on the streaming service. According to Variety, the original 1986 film also increased viewership by nearly 400%.

“We are thrilled to see a continuation of the film’s massive record-breaking success by becoming the #1 most-watched movie premiere on Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Office at Paramount Streaming, in a statement. “We continue to benefit from the highly anticipated theatrical hits from Paramount Pictures that come to the service delivering fans a new way to continue to watch and re-watch their favorite movies.”

“The runaway success of this film across theatrical, digital, and now in streaming is an undeniable proof point demonstrating the power of Paramount’s multi-platform release strategy,” added Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures and chief content officer, movies and kids & family, Paramount+.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher MacQuarrie, Top Gun: Maverick had its theatrical release on May 27, 2022, and became the first movie to be No. 1 on both Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend. It has picked up two Golden Globe nominations for Best Original Song and Best Motion Picture – Drama, and AFI named it one of the 10 Best Films of 2022.

In addition to Cruise, the film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Bashir Salahuddin, and Charles Parnell.

Top Gun: Maverick, Streaming Now, Paramount+