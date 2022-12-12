Golden Globe Awards 2023: How to Watch Most Nominated Movies

The complete list of 2023’s Golden Globe nominations has been revealed, and it hosts a bevy of 2022’s best cinematic offerings from television to the big screen. But what if you’ve skipped out on theaters (who can blame you, considering…) and you want to watch those cinematic films from the comfort of your living room or bedroom? Well, that’s what Video on Demand and all these streaming services are here for!

Below are several ways to watch the majority of films that have been nominated for next year’s award show. Films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, Turning Red, Everything Everywhere All at Once, TÁR, and more will be mentioned, as well as what platforms to view them.

However, titles such as Steven Spielberg‘s The Fabelmans, James Cameron‘s Avatar: Way of the Water, Martin McDonagh‘s The Banshees of Inisherin, and Sam Mendes‘ Empire Of Light, will not be included. This also goes for the upcoming Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which currently has a 95 percent critics and 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out the flicks below, then return to see which movies walk away winning at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards!

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Tuesday, January 10

Top Gun: Maverick

This billion-dollar sequel to the ’80s aviation classic saw the return of Tom Cruise as the titular Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, as well as a return to form as a love letter to aircraft culture. We also got to see Val Kilmer come back in a small way as Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, a fortunate turn of events given the actor’s health issues. The film was produced during the COVID-19 lockdown and was one of the premiere films to get audiences back into seats and rejuvenate theaters.

Where to stream it: Top Gun: Maverick is available for rental/purchase on many other services but will be available to stream in December.

Elvis

Director Baz Luhrmann’s top-grossing (in domestic dollars) film to date, a flamboyant and frenetic biopic about the iconic Elvis Presley (Austin Butler in a star-making turn) and his manipulative manager Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks, hamming it up).

Where to stream it: Elvis is available to stream on HBO Max with a subscription and is available for rental/purchase on many other services.

Turning Red

The Pixar animated film that caused controversy around the internet due to a particular review, this film gathers the voice talents of Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chiang, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and more. It features a young Canadian girl coming of age in strange ways, including transforming into a giant red panda when she gets mad.

Where to stream it: Turning Red is available to stream on Disney+ with a subscription and is available for rental/purchase on many other services.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The film that everyone loved, including critics, is getting recognition for an award! An unlikely hero (Michelle Yeoh, also nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical) uses newfound powers to fight fearsome and bewildering dangers from the multiverse.

Where to stream it: Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to stream on Paramount+/Showtime with a subscription and is available for rental/purchase on many other services.

TÁR

The life of renowned musician and composer Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) as she records her most well-known symphony.

Where to stream it: TÁR is available for rental/purchase on many other services.

The Woman King

A general trains skilled warriors to protect the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. It stars Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, John Boyega. and more.

Where to stream it: The Woman King is available for rental/purchase on many other services.

Triangle Of Sadness

Two models and a cleaning lady become stranded on a desert island with a group of billionaires. The film features Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, and Woody Harrelson.

Where to stream it: Triangle Of Sadness is available for rental/purchase on many other services.

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Taking place in 1950s London, “a widowed cleaning lady falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, deciding she must have one of her own. After working to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris that will change not only her own outlook—but the very future of the House of Dior.”

Where to stream it: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris is available to stream on Peacock with a subscription and is available for rental/purchase on many other services.

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Retired widow Nancy Stokes hires a sex worker called Leo Grande in the hopes of self-discovery. The film features Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack.

Where to stream it: Good Luck To You, Leo Grande is available to stream on Hulu with a subscription.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

In a darker version of the classic children’s fairy tale, a father’s wish magically brings a wooden boy to life in Italy. The star-studded ensemble features Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, Tim Blake Nelson, John Turturro, and more.

Where to stream it: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is available to stream on Netflix with a subscription.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

A viral film brings a 1-inch-tall shell millions of fans and new hope of reuniting with his family.

Where to stream it: Marcel The Shell With Shoes On is available for rental/purchase on many other services.

Blonde

The rise to fame and the epic demise of actress Marilyn Monroe (Ana de Armas) is based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

Where to stream it: Blonde is available to stream on Netflix with a subscription and is available for rental/purchase on many other services.

RRR

RRR is a 2022 Indian Telugu-language epic action drama film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, who co-wrote the film with V. Vijayendra Prasad. It tells “a tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. After their journey, they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s.”

Where to stream it: RRR is available to stream on Netflix with a subscription.

All Quiet On The Western Front

Based upon the Erich Maria Remarque novel about World War I, a young German man lies about his age so that he can enlist alongside his friends, all of them filled with romanticized, patriotic notions. Not to be confused with the 1979 television film of the same name.

Where to stream it: All Quiet On The Western Front is available to stream on Netflix with a subscription.

Argentina, 1985

The true story of how a public prosecutor, a young lawyer, and their inexperienced legal team dared to prosecute the heads of Argentina’s bloody military dictatorship.

Where to stream it: Argentina, 1985 is available to stream on Prime Video with a subscription.

Decision To Leave

A detective investigating a man’s death in the mountains ends up meeting and developing feelings for the dead man’s mysterious wife in the course of his dogged sleuthing.