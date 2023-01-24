2023 Oscars: How to Stream This Year’s Nominated Movies on Netflix, Prime Video & More

Oscars 2023 Best Picture nominees
Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, and Top Gun: Maverick

The 2023 Oscars nominations have arrived and while many viewers have returned to theaters in the past year, you may not have had time to catch all of this year’s Best Picture contenders on the big screen.

Fret not though as many of the titles are already available to view from the comfort of home whether they’re streaming free with certain platforms like Netflix or available to rent on Prime Video. Whether you’re dying to see what all the hype for Everything Everywhere All at Once is all about, eager to get a glimpse into Steven Spielberg‘s childhood with The Fabelmans, or itching to take flight with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, we’re rounding up the ways you can watch from home.

Scroll down for a guide on how to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated Best Pictures, and stay tuned to find out which movie will take home the top honor when the ceremony airs on ABC this March.

The 95th Academy Awards, Sunday, March 12, 8/7c, ABC

'All Quiet on the Western Front'
Netflix/Reiner Bajo

All Quiet on the Western Front

Up for: Nine awards, including Best Picture and International Feature Film.

Stream it on: Stream this title exclusively on Netflix.

The latest adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s renowned bestseller brings viewers to the Western Front of World War I as it tells the story of Paul (Felix Kammerer) and his comrades. As you observe their first-hand experience the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives in the trenches.

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
Aidan Monaghan /© Searchlight Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

The Banshees of Inisherin

Up for: Nine awards, including Best Picture and Original Screenplay.

Stream it on: Stream it for free with an HBO Max subscription or rent for streaming on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft, YouTube, RedBox, and AMC Theaters On Demand for $3.99.

Martin McDonagh‘s tale about a friendship that’s falling apart garnered several nominations, including nods for its leading and supporting cast members, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan. Set against the Irish landscape, this film follows a man’s attempt to understand something that isn’t so easy to comprehend.

Austin Butler in 'Elvis'
Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

Elvis

Up for: Eight awards, including Best Picture and Actor in a Leading Role.

Stream it on: Stream it for free with an HBO Max subscription or rent for streaming on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft, YouTube, RedBox, and AMC Theaters On Demand for $5.99.

Baz Luhrmann tackles the biopic, telling Elvis Presley‘s story with the help of leading man Austin Butler and supporting star Tom Hanks. The movie tracks the late rock-and-roll star’s rise to fame and tragic end.

Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, and Ke Huy Quan in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
© A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Up for: Eleven awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Directing.

Stream it on: You can stream for free with Showtime. If you don’t have Showtime, you can purchase the movie for streaming on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft, YouTube, and RedBox for $19.99.

This universe-hopping rollercoaster ride of a film from a team repeatedly referred to as “The Daniels,” a.k.a. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, shook up cinemas and movie lovers in early 2022. That love continued throughout the year and into awards season thanks in part to Michelle Yeoh‘s leading performance as Evelyn Quan Wang, an immigrant laundromat owner struggling to balance financial struggles and family drama, captured hearts as well as minds. She’s recognized among this year’s nominees with her equally captivating costars Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Paul Dano, Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, and Michelle Williams in 'The Fabelmans'
Merie Weismiller Wallace /© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Fabelmans

Up for: Seven awards, including Best Picture and Directing.

Stream it on: You can purchase the film for streaming on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft, YouTube, RedBox, and AMC Theaters On Demand for $19.99.

Steven Spielberg’s personal drama is definitely worth watching with strong performances from Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, and Judd Hirsch as well as newcomer Gabriel LaBelle who portrays Spielberg as a young filmmaker experiencing the deterioration of his parents’ marriage.

Cate Blanchett in 'TÁR'
Focus Features /Courtesy Everett Collection

TÁR

Up for: Six awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress.

Stream it on: Rent for streaming on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft, YouTube, and RedBox for $5.99.

Cate Blanchett plays renowned musician Lydia Tár in Todd Fields’ film which follows the artist days before her career is days away from elevating until certain events arise and threaten to ruin it all. Struggling with what she believes is a conspiracy against her, Lydia leans on her adopted daughter Petra (Mila Bogojevic) for support.

Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Top Gun: Maverick

Up for: Six awards, including Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay.

Stream it on: Stream for free on Paramount+, MGM+, and Fubo. If you don’t subscribe to any of those platforms or streamers, you can rent the film on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft, YouTube, and RedBox for $4.99 and $5.99.

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in this long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic. This time around, Maverick’s teaching the young pilots, among which is Rooster (Miles Teller), the son of his late former partner Goose (Anthony Edwards). The non-stop thrills made Top Gun: Maverick a movie must in 2022, but it’s never too late to get on board with this crowd-pleaser.

Arvin Kananian and Woody Harrelson in 'Triangle of Sadness'
Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Triangle of Sadness

Up for: Three awards, including Best Picture and Original Screenplay.

Stream it on: Rent it for streaming on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft, YouTube, RedBox, and AMC Theaters On Demand for $5.99.

The movie follows a group of passengers aboard a luxury cruise who are forced to survive on an island after their boat sinks. Among the survivors is a fashion model celebrity couple.

Emily Mitchell, Claire Foy, and Rooney Mara in 'Women Talking'
Michael Gibson /© Orion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Women Talking

Up for: Two awards, including Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay.

Stream it on: The only way to watch this movie is in theaters currently, but stay tuned for streaming options once they’re available.

The film focuses on a group of women who are part of a religious colony that finds themselves forced to reconcile with their faith following a series of sexual assaults. The acclaimed movie features an all-star cast including Claire Foy, Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, and Ben Whishaw among others.

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully in 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Avatar: The Way of Water

Up for: Four awards, including Best Picture and Visual Effects.

Stream it on: The only way to watch this movie is in theaters currently, but stay tuned for streaming options once they’re available.

The long-awaited sequel to 2009’s Avatar arrived with just as much pomp and circumstance as one might expect, smashing box-office records along the way. A visual feast for the eyes, James Cameron‘s The Way of Water continues to the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

