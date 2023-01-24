2023 Oscars: How to Stream This Year’s Nominated Movies on Netflix, Prime Video & More

The 2023 Oscars nominations have arrived and while many viewers have returned to theaters in the past year, you may not have had time to catch all of this year’s Best Picture contenders on the big screen.

Fret not though as many of the titles are already available to view from the comfort of home whether they’re streaming free with certain platforms like Netflix or available to rent on Prime Video. Whether you’re dying to see what all the hype for Everything Everywhere All at Once is all about, eager to get a glimpse into Steven Spielberg‘s childhood with The Fabelmans, or itching to take flight with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, we’re rounding up the ways you can watch from home.

Scroll down for a guide on how to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated Best Pictures, and stay tuned to find out which movie will take home the top honor when the ceremony airs on ABC this March.

The 95th Academy Awards, Sunday, March 12, 8/7c, ABC