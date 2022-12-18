[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 17 “Thank U, Next.”]

We’ve finally come to the last part of the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to air before the Tell All episodes that will update us on where the couples stand now.

Buckle up, this one is a bumpy ride!

Kimberly and Usman

Kimberly feels a lot of pressure from Usman to adopt his nephew Mahadi right away, and after a day taking the boy to a Nigerian amusement park called Magicland, she’s still not convinced that this is the right idea. Usman’s brother Mohammed is open to it for the Western education, but his wife Zainab has concerns about him going into a non-Islamic environment that’s far away.

Later, Kimberly’s son Jamal tries to talk some sense into her before he boards his flight back to the United States. The adoption idea is a red flag for him, and he isn’t “100 percent convinced” about Usman in general, so he wants his mom to think about how they’re really going to be once they get out of vacation mode.

Usman tells producers that he wants to adopt Mahadi “out of love only,” and if Jamal influences Kimberly not to do it, it’s going to be a big problem. In her own interview, Kimberly says, “I feel like [Usman] doesn’t take my concerns seriously. I can’t be with a man that doesn’t listen to me.”

The day that Kimberly has to fly home is even more tense. She’s crying because they fought about packing and cleaning up the hotel room off-camera, and he’s fiddling with his phone. “I’m thinking about adopting a baby with you, but you can’t even hold a conversation with me!” she accuses him. “We don’t even have sex!”

He tries to tell her that no one in his region would be with someone like her, and she retorts that it’s disgusting that she isn’t heard in the relationship and she doesn’t know why she is there. “If you don’t understand why you are here, then you can pack your things and go back!” he yells. “I can’t believe the relationship I am having.”



She calls him some bleeped words, declares that she’s done, and puts her engagement ring on the table before storming out of the room. When she returns, he reiterates that he’s doing all of this for her to avoid getting another wife, but the result is that he has to sacrifice the joy of having his own kids that she enjoys with Jamal. He says he’ll help her pray that she finds a man that’s much better than him, and she leaves in tears.

“I cannot be in the relationship that is so toxic and it looks unhealthy to me,” he tells the producers. “I don’t see any reason why a woman that is 18 years older than me would be behaving like somebody that is younger than me.” Usman leaves the hotel without saying a word to Kimberly, who is outside.

A little while later, Kimberly shares that she messaged Usman. “I texted him and then he said, ‘You will never get the respect I give you by any man, but since you broke up with me you’ll find out soon. Thank you.’ I said, ‘It’s not like you really cared anyways, you made that clear. Now it’s turned to this.’ And that hurts me more than you can even know.”

Bilal and Shaeeda

Bilal tries to make their last night in New York City romantic with a nighttime stroll across the Brooklyn Bridge. Shaeeda has her first soft pretzel from a street cart, but she thinks it tastes like cardboard.

In a solo interview, Bilal shares that he had hoped the vacation would bring them closer together, but it hasn’t happened. In her own sit-down, Shaeeda explains that her friend Eutris gave her some courage to more forcefully confront Bilal with an ultimatum about having a baby or ending the marriage.

“Why do I feel like I’m about to get dumped?” he asks her after she starts bringing it up again.

Bilal wants a little more time to just be a couple before having a baby, but he still wants to wait longer than she thinks she may have, given what the fertility specialist told her.

“I’m questioning myself now, because everything I do for her doesn’t feel like she’s happy,” he shares. “I’m not quite sure what will happen when we go back to Kansas City. I have no idea what things will look like, but it doesn’t seem good for our marriage.”

Angela and Michael

After fighting on and off, Angela left Nigeria on good terms with Michael. After she got back to Georgia, they talked 24/7 for a few weeks and she felt that old spark again.

But now she’s crying in her backyard. Angela reveals that she discovered voice messages from Michael to a 31-year-old woman to whom he’s been talking for the past two months.

“I’ve been busy trying to sort things out,” Michael says to the other woman in one recording. “Just trust me, please. Also, I have some money coming to your side. I love you and I miss you.”

“He really broke my heart,” Angela sobs to the producer. “I didn’t deserve this.”

Jovi and Yara

As he gets ready to fly back to Louisiana and go on the road for work for a month, Jovi has a last minute change of heart and doesn’t stop Yara from staying in Europe a while longer. He even admits that maybe he was wrong. He wants her to be happy and now understands that she won’t be if he doesn’t let her do this.

“You will tell me this before, we will have no fights!” Yara exclaims.

In a later interview, Jovi tells Yara that he hopes that his decision will make her more open minded to what he wants, like having another baby soon, but she doesn’t want to be pregnant again soon.

Yara will want to stay with Jovi if he can be less controlling, she says in a solo interview, but “if Jovi doesn’t change, I don’t even know if I will want to stay more in this marriage.”

Elizabeth and Andrei

Andrei and his father-in-law Chuck show up to the family therapy session in the same green Polo shirt. “I think wearing the same shirt, me and Chuck, tells the family we are on the same side,” Andrei tells the cameras.

Libby’s brother Charlie hasn’t seen the couple in a year, and it’s the first time since Andrei and Charlie physically fought each other at Chuck’s family barbecue.

“I hope that my fist will not talk faster than my mouth,” Andrei says.

Libby’s siblings accuse Andrei of fracturing them, but she says they’ve always been a broken family; some of the kids lived with Chuck and some lived with her mother Pamela. Charlie tells the therapist that Andrei got in his dad’s ear and turned him against him, but Chuck says no, it’s all the disrespect and all the mean, drunk texts, “saying I got my head up Andrei’s ass, I’m a woman, I’m weak.”

Andrei brings up his concern that someone has called immigration officials to interfere with his case, and Becky wants to see receipts: “You could be making that up!”

“It’s a waste of time,” Andrei seethes. “I don’t believe any of them. They’re just disgusting. I need to cut them off.”

Big Ed and Liz

Big Ed meets his mom Norma for the first time in over a year, and she is thrilled to be back with him. Every time that he and Liz broke up, he came crying back to Norma, and she encourages him to still come and pour his heart out to her whenever he needs. She’s not ready to meet Liz again, but neither is Liz, who is worried that Norma could talk him out of their relationship.

Liz goes to work to talk about the partnership she’s been offered in the restaurant and accepts the offer on the spot without talking to Big Ed about it first. She feels like it’s a great offer that’ll help her be financially stable for her daughter.

Later, she gulps down a huge glass of wine and tells Big Ed about the job. He wishes they talked about it first, but says he’ll support her as long as she supports him and the relationship. Liz hopes this is a step towards them getting married, but he says he’s not ready yet and doesn’t want to be pressured about it. He wants to marry her, just not right away. She tells him to shut up when he repeatedly says he’s not being heard, then goes into another room and closes the door.

“I think Ed and I are too different to make this work long term,” she says in a sit-down. “I don’t deserve the heartbreak anymore.”

Next Time

Brace yourself to end the season with an unprecedented four-part Tell All. For the first time, the cameras will follow the action both in the studio and at an after-hours get-together where the liquor is flowing — and so are the accusations. As host Shawn Robinson says, “Every relationship will be put to the test!”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC and Discovery+