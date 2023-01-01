[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 18 “Tell All: No Limits Part 1.”]

For the first time ever, there are four Tell All: No Limits episodes to conclude this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Instead of a multi-part finale that catches up with the couples on stage, the cameras follow the participants before and after the main event, hosted as always by Shawn Robinson. Here’s what happens in Part 1.

Jenny and Sumit

Jenny traveled to New York City alone for the Tell All because Sumit does not yet have a visa, though they’re working on it. That’s a huge breakthrough for Sumit, who hasn’t wanted to leave India. Being back in the United States gives Jenny a reverse culture shock that she wasn’t expecting, but she is enjoying being in the city.

She meets Kimberly, the only cast member who has reached out to her on social media, and they quickly feel like two peas in a pod. They have a lot in common beyond rocky international love stories; both were born and raised in San Diego, where Kimberly still lives. Jenny is worried that Angela is going to dominate the whole event, and Kimberly promises to have her back if Angela comes for Jenny.

Once she is sitting on the Tell All stage, where Sumit is participating via video, Jenny starts crying when Sumit says that it doesn’t feel like a home without her.

Elizabeth and Andrei

At the time that these episodes were filmed, Elizabeth was still heavily pregnant with their second child and couldn’t fly to New York, so Andrei attends without her. The night before the Tell All, he sees Jovi drinking alone in the hotel bar and joins him. They met during the last Tell All, but they didn’t exactly hit it off after Andrei criticized Jovi’s decision to take Yara to a strip club not long after she gave birth. This conversation doesn’t go much better, and the two quickly compete to see whose relationship and family situation is worse. Andrei is surprised to hear that Yara got a 10-year green card, when his renewal is still in question. Jovi storms off after strip clubs come back up, but we later learn that he tried to get Andrei to go to one that night.

Jovi and Yara

Jovi doesn’t seem to have cooled off when he sees Andrei backstage the next day. He tells Yara in front of Andrei that Andrei called her a gold digger, and she fires back that she has two businesses of her own in America. He shouldn’t spread stereotypes about Eastern European women, she adds, especially since his native Moldova isn’t too far from Ukraine.

During the Tell All, Shawn asks Yara where she’s been since the last episode. She says she’s been in Europe and will go home to Louisiana at some point, though she still doesn’t like living there. She’d like to move to Florida, which Jovi doesn’t seem to want to do, and Prague (where her mom lives) is not out of the question yet.

Bilal and Shaeeda

The couple are back in New York City, the site of a big blowup that prompted Shaeeda’s ultimatum to Bilal that they need to start making babies, stat, or she’s leaving. She meets up with Yara for a little bit of shopping on Fifth Avenue before the Tell All, and Shaeeda confesses that she’s still not working. Bilal controls all the finances and keeps the details from her; she has to ask him if she wants to spend any money. Yara is horrified and tells Shaeeda that she needs to stand up for herself.

Shaeeda tells the cameras that she’s looking forward to the Tell All so she can confront Bilal about it but later agrees in their hotel room to not attack him or pile on him along with other participants.

When they arrive backstage, Big Ed tells Bilal that he is his hero for everything he’s done with Shaeeda, including the car and house-switching prank he pulled on her when she arrived in the United States to make sure she wasn’t only there for his money.

Big Ed and Liz

It’s been three months since Big Ed broke up with Liz for, like, the 10th time. He asked her to move out of the house with one week’s notice. She couch surfed for a month and a half and then moved into her own place that she loves. She now spends every other night at Big Ed’s house trying to rekindle the relationship.

They flew to New York separately, and he’s preparing for a “bloodbath,” which is what he calls the Tell All. Backstage, he chugs a bottle of Pepto Bismol and warns everyone not to give Angela the attention that she will be seeking. Onstage, Shawn brings out his old friend Rich, who talked to him recently but isn’t sure if they’re friends again, and sets up a surprise video call with his ex Rose in the Philippines, whom Liz has never met. Liz asks if Rose has been in recent contact with Big Ed, who said that he couldn’t remember if he had or not. Rose says yes, he has!

Kimberly and Usman

Usman travels to Lagos, Nigeria to join by video conference. He’s nervous that he’s still being judged unfairly by how his relationship with Kimberly ended.

Kimberly reveals on stage that she and Usman are “done done,” but they’re still friends and she wouldn’t mind if they could be “friends with benefits.”

Usman told Kimberly beforehand that he’d be going at Angela’s throat during the Tell All, and the two start yelling as soon as they see each other.

Angela and Michael

The cameras catch up with Angela in Georgia as she’s packing for New York. She’s still really mad at Michael for cheating on her, but now she’s also fuming at Usman: She’s been warring with him over social media after implying that Usman is a scammer after he hung out with Michael. She doesn’t have anything against Kimberly, but she better keep her mouth shut, Angela tells her daughter Skyla.

Once in the Big Apple, Angela FaceTimes Michael from the Tell All makeup chair to demand that he back her up against Usman, but Michael can’t really get a word in edgewise once this title fight between her and Sojaboy is underway. Angela storms off stage, and Michael rips off his remote mic.

Next Time

Angela returns to the stage and tells Kimberly she thinks that Usman used her. Bilal thinks Michael is in love with the other woman because he said so. Michael denies to Angela that he’s back on Instagram, claiming that it’s an impostor.

After Rose revealed that Big Ed was in recent contact, Liz screams at him during the afterparty. “Why do you keep coming back?” he asks.

Maybe it’s for the same reason we all keep coming back — staying away from drama that’s this compelling is hard! Fortunately, there are three more episodes left.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC and Discovery+