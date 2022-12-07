Animation at HBO Max & Cartoon Network Will Continue With ‘Batwheels’ Season 2

Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoonito’s original preschool hit animated series, Batwheels, is returning to Cartoon Network and HBO Max for a second season. This comes after earlier reports suggesting the networks would cut back on original cartoon programming in the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

“It’s been a joyride seeing how ‘Batwheels’ resonated with audiences, and in such a short amount of time. It delivered everything we hoped it would in introducing Batman to the youngest viewers while allowing parents to enjoy their favorite DC Super Hero with their kids,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family, and Boomerang.

Batwheels sees the vehicles of the Batman family come to life, such as The Caped Crusader’s iconic Batmobile, to fight crime on their own while helping The Dark Knight and his wards, Robin and Batgirl. The voice cast includes Ethan Hawke as Batman, Jacob Bertrand as Bam the Batmobile, Gina Rodriguez as Catwoman, and Xolo Maridueña as Snowy the Snowcrawler, among others.

“Reimagining Batman’s iconic mythos for preschoolers using beloved and original characters has been a creative feat that we will definitely lean into as we expand into a second season,” Ouweleen concluded. The president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios added: “Batwheels’ gave preschoolers an animated Batman story to call their own. “We’re excited to continue to build on this cool and fun world alongside our partners at Cartoon Network and HBO Max.”

Following its premiere, the series became Cartoon Network’s number one original preschool series with boys ages 2-5 and is the #1 original preschool show on HBO Max. There is a Christmas special for the series slated to arrive in December.

Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons), Michael G. Stern (Doc McStuffins), and Simon J. Smith (Penguins of Madagascar) are executive producers, and Steven Fink of Bang Zoom Ltd. serves as producer.