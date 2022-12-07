Animation at HBO Max & Cartoon Network Will Continue With ‘Batwheels’ Season 2

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Batwheels Key Art
HBO Max

Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoonito’s original preschool hit animated series, Batwheels, is returning to Cartoon Network and HBO Max for a second season. This comes after earlier reports suggesting the networks would cut back on original cartoon programming in the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

“It’s been a joyride seeing how ‘Batwheels’ resonated with audiences, and in such a short amount of time. It delivered everything we hoped it would in introducing Batman to the youngest viewers while allowing parents to enjoy their favorite DC Super Hero with their kids,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family, and Boomerang.

Batwheels sees the vehicles of the Batman family come to life, such as The Caped Crusader’s iconic Batmobile, to fight crime on their own while helping The Dark Knight and his wards, Robin and Batgirl. The voice cast includes Ethan Hawke as Batman, Jacob Bertrand as Bam the Batmobile, Gina Rodriguez as Catwoman, and Xolo Maridueña as Snowy the Snowcrawler, among others.

“Reimagining Batman’s iconic mythos for preschoolers using beloved and original characters has been a creative feat that we will definitely lean into as we expand into a second season,” Ouweleen concluded. The president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios added: “Batwheels’ gave preschoolers an animated Batman story to call their own. “We’re excited to continue to build on this cool and fun world alongside our partners at Cartoon Network and HBO Max.”

Following its premiere, the series became Cartoon Network’s number one original preschool series with boys ages 2-5 and is the #1 original preschool show on HBO Max. There is a Christmas special for the series slated to arrive in December.

HBO Max & Discovery+ Joint Platform to Launch Sooner Than Planned
Related

HBO Max & Discovery+ Joint Platform to Launch Sooner Than Planned

Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons), Michael G. Stern (Doc McStuffins), and Simon J. Smith (Penguins of Madagascar) are executive producers, and Steven Fink of Bang Zoom Ltd. serves as producer.

Batwheels - HBO Max

Batwheels where to stream

Batwheels

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Bill Cosby
1
Bill Cosby Sued for Sexual Assault by Former ‘Cosby Show’ Actors
Cris Pannullo on Jeopardy!
2
Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Cris Pannullo’s Shock Defeat Is Good News for Show Bosses
Matt Czuchry in 'The Resident'
3
‘The Resident’ Boss Breaks Down the ‘Perfect Fall Finale Moment’
Ellen Pompeo, Noah Schnapp, Mariska Hargitay at People's Choice Awards 2022
4
People’s Choice Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners
Lindsie Chrisley
5
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Daughter Lindsie Opens Up About Parents’ Prison Sentences