Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary Charges, Faces Up to 26 Years in Prison

Ezra Miller, the upcoming star of DC Comics’ The Flash, faces up to 26 years in prison after pleading not guilty to burglary charges in a Vermont Court.

Miller has been charged with burglary into an occupied home and petit larceny during a virtual session at Bennington Superior Court, where the actor was accused of breaking into a Stamford, Vt. residence on May 1. During the investigation at the time, state police discovered missing alcohol from the scene while the homeowners were not there and stolen items valued at less than $900. Following their investigation, collecting statements, and looking over surveillance footage, the police charged Miller with felony burglary.

This charge has a maximum of 25 years in prison alongside a maximum $1,000 fine, while their petit charge carries a maximum year charge and a similar fine. Miller also agreed not to contact the homeowner or go near the residence.

The Flash star has been the center of controversy and legal issues recently, as they were arrested twice in Hawaii during a one-month period. The first arrest was due to disorderly conduct and harassment, while the second was for second-degree assault. Miller pled no contest to the assault charge and paid a $500 fine and $30 in court costs, while the harassment charges were later dismissed. They were also accused of abuse from several different women, including choking a woman at an Icelandic bar and harassing another woman in her home in Berlin.

In August 2022, Miller apologized for their previous behavior and began undergoing mental health treatment.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” he said in a statement. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”

Soon after, he began filming additional scenes for their upcoming superhero film.