‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Gets Full Season Order at NBC

NBC is a fan of its new comedy Lopez vs. Lopez.

The network has announced that it has picked up an additional nine episodes of the series starring George Lopez and Mayan Lopez. That brings the first season to a total of 22 episodes. This news comes ahead of the fourth episode airing on December 2.

The comedy returns George Lopez to primetime, with his real-life daughter starring opposite him. It follows a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, and Lopez vs. Lopez.

Lopez vs. Lopez is the #1 NBC comedy launch on Peacock (where you can find new episodes of this season’s shows streaming the day after they air). The series also has the strongest English-dominant Hispanic index among the four major broadcast networks. The premiere, which aired on November 4, is up to a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.6 million viewers on linear and digital viewing.

The cast also includes Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, and Al Madrigal.

Creator and showrunner Debby Wolfe executive produces with Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Michael Rotenberg, and Katie Newman. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba, and 3 Arts.

Lopez vs. Lopez scores a full-season order after another NBC freshman series, the drama Quantum Leap, received six more episodes in October. Meanwhile, CBS ordered full seasons of its new dramas East New York, Fire Country, and So Help Me Todd in October. ABC also picked up The Rookie: Feds for a full season in October. Over on Fox, the new drama Monarch will be airing its first season finale on December 6. The CW’s new series The Winchesters and Walker Independence will both have short first seasons.

Lopez vs. Lopez, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC