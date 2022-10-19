‘Fire Country,’ ‘East New York’ & ‘So Help Me Todd’ Get Full Season Pickups at CBS

CBS’ new dramas are already a hit this fall. The network has ordered full seasons of Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd, this year’s three most-watched new shows.

“CBS is off to a tremendous start this season,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have the three most watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week.

“We thank the talented casts, executive producers and their incredible writing and production teams for bringing these shows to life. Additional kudos to our CBS programming teams for shepherding these series to success. We are delighted to give them well deserved full season orders.”

Fire Country is the 2022-2023 season’s #1 new series, averaging 8.26 million viewers to date. The October 7 premiere delivered CBS’ best seven-day audience for a series in time period (Fridays at 9/8c) since May 8, 2020. It stars Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer.

East New York is the #2 new series on any network, Sunday’s #1 new program with 7.37 million viewers, the #1 new show among African-American viewers, and the #2 entertainment series among African-American viewers (behind The Equalizer). It stars Amanda Warren, Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kevin Rankin, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Olivia Luccardi, and Lavel Schley.

So Help Me Todd is the #3 new series on any network, Thursday’s #1 new series with its 6.48 million viewers winning the time period, and the most watched TV series on Paramount+ based on viewership since its premiere. It stars Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Evangelina Arredondo.

This news comes after NBC ordered six more episodes for Quantum Leap‘s first season, bringing the total to 18.