‘Quantum Leap’: NBC Orders 6 More Episodes of Reboot’s First Season

NBC is throwing more support behind Quantum Leap with the order of six more episodes, bringing Quantum Leap Season 1’s episode total to 18. The network announced the additions on Monday, October 10. The reboot is currently the No. 1 new show in the 18-49 demo and is one of the highest-rated new shows of the Fall 2022 season.

Per NBC, Quantum Leap is also the network’s top current season series on Peacock and is a Top 5 title on Peacock season-to-date across all genres. The reboot stars Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee and hosts an appearance from This Is Us alum Justin Hartley and his wife Sofia Pernas in the new episode, airing October 10 at 10/9c.

The Quantum Leap reboot is set 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett vanished into the Quantum Leap Accelerator. Now, Dr. Ben Seong and a revamped team begin a thrilling journey of their own in the sci-fi adventure. Like its predecessor, Ben travels through time and finds himself stuck in host bodies, unable to leap back to his time until he’s resolved something in the life of his host. Back in the present day, his colleague on the top-secret government time-travel program, Addison, helps him navigate the past. Addison appears via hologram that only Ben can see and hear.

In tonight’s episode, Hartley appears as Jake, a man from 1981 who’s on a bounty mission to track down a character named Tammy Jean (Pernas) with his girlfriend, bounty hunter Eva. Ben has leaped into Eva’s body in the episode, trying to repair her and Jake’s relationship while they work.

Hartley praised Lee’s acting in the episode to TV Insider, saying, “It’s just such a tricky thing for him as an actor. Not to speak for him, but I’ll just say as an actor, he is who he is, but he’s supposed to also figure out the body he’s jumped into and what percentage does he present as Eva — as to not throw Jake off — and what percentage does he be himself. I think it would be a very fun thing to do what he’s doing. We had a really good time together. We laughed a lot.”

Quantum Leap, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC