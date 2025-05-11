George and Mayan Lopez are weighing in on NBC canceling Lopez vs. Lopez, the sitcom on which the father-daughter duo costarred.

On Instagram on Friday, May 9, George reposted a TikTok video Mayan posted, in which she lip-syncs to an audio clip from Broadway’s Death Becomes Her musical, one in which Jennifer Simard’s Helen says, “That was rude. That was pretty f***ing rude.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George 🇲🇽 Lopez (@georgelopez)

In his caption, George wrote, “We will definitely put something out officially, [but] for now, I would really love to thank all of you who have [shown] us so much love and support for the past three seasons. This wasn’t just a show, it was and is our lives. We created a family. We created jobs for RAZA. There is so much more that goes on behind the scenes, and I am forever grateful and thankful for every single member of our #LopezVsLopez familia.”

The same day, Mayan shared another version of her “pretty f***ing rude” TikTok video on Instagram. And in that video’s caption, she wrote, “Lopez vs. Canceled. There’s so much to say, and I’ll say more after today, but it was my biggest dream to be on NBC, and to be a Latina lead for three seasons will forever be the crown achievement of my career.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayan Lopez (@mayanlopez)

Mayan also thanked the show’s fans and its cast and crew, and she gave a special shout-out to Lopez vs. Lopez co-creator Debby Wolfe for making magic with her and George. “I’ll always be grateful that you saw our vulnerability as a strength and made an incredible sitcom, Debby,” she wrote.

“It is the Lopez way that we will not be down for long,” Mayan said. “This is just the beginning.”

Lopez vs. Lopez — which NBC described as a “working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between” — premiered in November 2022, with Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, and Al Madrigal joining the Lopezes in the sitcom’s cast.

Though Lopez vs. Lopez saw a slight uptick in total viewers this season, it dropped more than 18 percent in its 18-to-49 demo rating year over year, according to TV Series Finale. NBC canceled the show on Friday alongside fellow comedy Night Court and the dramas Suits LA, The Irrational, and Found.