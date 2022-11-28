Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 28-December 4.

Topping our list this week is George & Tammy (December 4 on Showtime), with Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon starring as the country music power couple whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. Meanwhile, The White Lotus (December 4 on HBO, was #11 last week) has to address the fallout of Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) seeing Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his nephew (?!) Jack (Leo Woodall) having sex.

Disney+ will be debuting Willow (November 3), its sequel to the 1988 movie, with Warwick Davis reprising his role as the sorcerer as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home. Also new to streaming this week is Irreverent (November 30 on Peacock), with Colin Donnell playing a mediator for the mob who ends up hiding out by pretending to be a reverend in a small town in Australia.

In holiday specials, ABC and Diane Sawyer will be marking a special anniversary of a classic with Love Actually: 20 Years Later (November 29). And it’s also time for the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center on NBC (November 30), with the tree lighting, and festive performances by the Radio City Rockettes and more.

Also returning to our list from last week are Criminal Minds: Evolution (was #1) and the World Cup (was #7).

Also returning to our list from last week are Criminal Minds: Evolution (was #1) and the World Cup (was #7).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?