Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon are transforming into country legends in the first trailer for the six-part limited series George & Tammy which has officially been picked up by Showtime.

The stars play famed performers Tammy Wynette and George Jones in the show which will premiere Sunday, December 4 as it airs simultaneously on Showtime and Paramount Network behind Yellowstone commercial-free at 9/8c. The remainder of the series will air exclusively on Showtime with new episodes available for streaming and on-demand for all Showtime as well as Paramount+ subscribers with the Showtime bundle beginning Fridays before they debut on-air Sundays at 9/8c.

Created for television by Abe Sylvia, George & Tammy is directed by John Hillcoat and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Co., and Blank Films Inc. The show follows the country music power couple whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. Tammy was remembered as the “First Lady of Country Music” with her most successful song “Stand by Your Man” remaining one of the best-selling country singles by a female artist.

The song features prominently in the trailer, above which also focuses on George Jones’ career. Wynette’s husband also broke big with his career, delivering the revered hit “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” along with many others. With over 30 number-one hits between the couple, there’s more than enough legendary ground to cover.

“Jessica and Michael are truly extraordinary as Tammy and George and their searing performances and undeniable chemistry bring to life the legendary relationship of the King and Queen of country music,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media Networks. “The creators and the entire cast have delivered a series with the subtlety, nuance and complexity that are the hallmarks of the SHOWTIME brand and what our viewers’ deserve and demand.”

Joining Chastain and Shannon in the series are costars Steve Zahn, Kelly McCormack, Walton Goggins, Pat Healy, David Wilson Barnes, and Katy Mixon. The series is executive produced for television by Sylvia, Chastain, Andrew Lazar, Josh Brolin, Kelly Carmichael, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and John Hillcoat. The limited series is based on The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, a book penned by the couple’s daughter, Georgette Jones.

Check out the trailer, above, and stay tuned for the arrival of George & Tammy on Showtime this winter.

George & Tammy, Series Premiere, Sunday, December 4, 9/8c, Showtime & Paramount Network