‘Willow’ Star Warwick Davis on Revisiting the Fantasy Franchise

Warwick Davis knows an epic story when he sees one. The man who made his mark in two franchises — as Wicket the Ewok in Star Wars and both Griphook and Filius Flitwick in Harry Potter — says he “always wanted to revisit the character” that placed him at the center of all the action: the title would-be sorcerer from Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy film Willow.

Davis’ wish is granted in this series that takes place decades after Willow helped deliver a baby — the future’s supposed savior — to Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley, who also returns), safeguarding peace in their rural world.

In this sequel, Willow is one of six chosen folk out to rescue Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk), Sorsha’s son with missing rogue Madmartigan (Val Kilmer). Kilmer, a throat cancer survivor, skipped filming, but his character gets plenty of mentions.

With any luck, there’ll be more Willow, and Kilmer a part of it. “If I can still stand, I’ll do it,” Davis says, “and Val should be standing next to me.” That would be epic.

While Kilmer may not be there, behind the scenes, Ron Howard returns as an executive producer alongside Jonatha Kasdan, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan. And beyond Bryk, the world welcomes new cast members including Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, and Amar Chadha–Patel.

Don’t miss the adventure for yourself, tune into Willow when it comes bounding onto Disney+ this fall.

Willow, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 30, Disney+

