Michael Yarish /Paramount+

When Garcia left the FBI at the end of the original series’ run, she left a note behind in her office. Well, she finds that note when she returns to work in Evolution. Before, Vangsness and showrunner Erica Messer wouldn’t reveal what it said. What about now?

“I know what it says and this is what I need you to know: When we did all the takes of that note, 90 percent of the pens in that room are powered by imagination, which means there’s no ink in them. And so every time I would write down a Post-it, no ink would come out, but I would come up with something that would affect me so that I would have that experience,” Vangsness shared.

“I know what’s on the Post-it and I will tell you right now what’s on the post-it: what you need to be on that Post-it. And every time you watch that episode or you think about it, you think, ‘What do I need that Post-it to say right now?’ And that’s what it says.”

Garcia is back at the BAU, but she was doing so well being away from the darkness of the job. Even her home is bright in the revival!

“She’s become just more at peace,” according to Vangsness, who can relate after the pandemic changed her life like the time away did Garcia’s. “When the show was happening, I was happy and Garcia was happy. She was plugging along and she thought, ‘OK, this is what it is.’ Then the pandemic happens, and in my life, just everything changed. I’m still me, but I’m different. I feel so much safer in my own body. I’ve got my own back so much more. And I think that she has that, too.”

But she’d decided she’d never return to her old work, and now that she has, she’s thinking about the “cost.” As Vangsness explains, “it brings up this, am I doing the same thing? Am I just going back to the same thing? Because that can feel really gross to any of us when we go to a job that we said we were never going to go back to or a relationship or whatever. But then when she’s in it, it’s different because she’s different. She’s gotta figure out a way to do this thing and really, to care for the people she loves, do the things she has to.” Now, rather than serve everyone, “she only serves when it brings her pleasure and it’s a really cool adjustment that I find myself having to keep adjusting.”