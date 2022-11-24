‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Stars on Tara’s Relationship, Garcia’s Decision & Threats to the BAU
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution, “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.”]
The first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution — it’s so good to have the BAU back! — give us chills and set up what’s sure to be a season that has viewers on the edges of their seats.
After all, there’s the new UnSub (Zach Gilford’s Elias Voit), who seemingly has complete control over a network of serial killers. There’s the concern that the BAU could get shut down if Deputy Director Bailey (Nicholas D’Agosto) gets his way. But by the end of these two episodes, we also have Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) back at the FBI (she really is their secret weapon) and David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), who’s still grieving after losing his wife, looking much more like the man we were used to for 15 seasons. Plus, Dr. Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler) is in a new relationship!
TV Insider spoke with Mantegna, Vangsness, Tyler, and Gilford to get the scoop on the burning questions we have for the rest of the season. Scroll down for their teases.
Criminal Minds: Evolution, Thursdays, Paramount+