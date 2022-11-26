‘The Politician’ Star Ben Platt Engaged to ‘The Good Doctor’ Actor Noah Galvin

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022

Here come the grooms! Ben Platt is engaged to Noah Galvin.

The future husbands shared the joyful news on Instagram on Friday, November 25, posting pictures of Platt’s proposal and Galvin’s new ring. “He agreed to hang out forever,” Platt wrote in his caption.

“I said yeehaw and then cried for, like, seven hours,” Galvin wrote in his.

Among the many Instagram users who commented their congratulations were Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Brosnahan, Harvey Guillen, Cheyenne Jackson, Beanie Feldstein, Maude Apatow, and Christina Chang.

Platt, who won a Tony for playing the title role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, and Galvin, who succeeded him in the part, revealed their relationship in May 2020. And in a June 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Platt said he’d been dating Galvin for a year and a half. “We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot,” he said at the time, per People. “We kind of skated around it for a long time.”

And in a New York Times interview this October, Platt confirmed that he had known Galvin for “three or four years” before his now-fiancé took over as Evan Hansen. “There’s this lore that [Dear Evan Hansen is] how we met, but it’s not,” he explained. “But it’s nice to have that detail of him understanding deeply what that experience was. And I feel very lucky to be with him — he’s changed my perspective, and made things, in a very positive way, feel a bit smaller and more manageable.”

On television, Galvin starred in the ABC sitcom The Real O’Neals and currently plays Asher Wolke on The Good Doctor.

Platt, meanwhile, starred in the Netflix comedy-drama The Politician and appeared in Will & Grace and The Premise. Along with Kristen Bell, Allison Janney, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson, he stars in the comedy film The People We Hate at the Wedding, which started streaming on Prime Video on November 18.