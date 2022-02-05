How Much Would These Famous TV and Film Offices Cost?

Suits Amanda Schull Meghan Markle
Shane Mahood/USA Network/Courtesy: Everett Collection
Amanda Schull and Meghan Markle in 'Suits'

We all know that TV apartments are almost offensively unrealistic, as many a 20-something probably discovered while trying to live the Friends lifestyle in New York City. But what about offices you see on TV?

VoiceNation, a live answering service, crunched the numbers for the commercial real estate from 11 movies and television series, calculating total running costs from approximate rental prices, equipment costs, and employee counts.

And here are those offices, ranked by running expense per year.

 

The Politician Ben Platt Julia Schlaepfer Theo Germaine Laura Dreyfuss
Giovanni Rufino/Netflix/Courtesy: Everett Collection

11. Payton Hobart’s campaign office in The Politician: $52,615

Good thing Payton (Ben Platt) comes from money!

The Office Steve Carell Jenna Fischer
Justin Lubin/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

10. Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton location in The Office: $242,347

It helps, of course, that Scranton isn’t exactly a bustling Pennsylvania metropolis.

Mad Men La Monde Byde John Slattery Jon Hamm
Carin Baer/AMC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

9. Sterling Cooper’s headquarters in Mad Men: $322,644

Don’t worry, Roger Sterling (John Slattery): That’s $322k in today’s money.

Suits Gabriel Macht
David Giesbrecht/USA Network/Courtesy: Everett Collection

8. Pearson Hardman’s office in Suits: $368,305

The lawyers are getting a bargain, considering some of the other price tags on this list!

Ugly Betty America Ferrera
John Clifford/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

7. Mode magazine’s office in Ugly Betty: $1,154,022

And all those glassy walls are an occupational hazard for Betty (America Ferrera)!

Bridget Jones's Diary Renee Zellweger
Miramax/Courtesy: Everett Collection

6. The publishing office in Bridget Jones’s Diary: $2,602,782

The company shells out many a quid for its Central London location.

The Devil Wears Prada Meryl Streep
20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy: Everett Collection

5. Runway magazine’s office in The Devil Wears Prada: $2,880,807

Not that Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) would bat an eye!

The Holiday Kate Winslet
Columbia Pictures

4. The Daily Telegraph newsroom in The Holiday: $9,321,074

Hopefully, Iris’s (Kate Winslet) society column is helping keep the Telegraph’s readership up!

The Bold Type Aisha Dee Melora Hardin Meghann Fahy
Jonathan Wenk/Freeform/Courtesy: Everett Collection

3. Scarlet magazine’s office in The Bold Type: $9,829,433

With that kind of running cost, maybe Scarlet could take a page from Runway or Mode’s proverbial book.

The Wolf of Wall Street Leonardo DiCaprio
Mary Cybulski/Paramount Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

2. Stratton Oakmont’s office in The Wolf of Wall Street: $10,366,694

Then again, when you’re throwing money off the deck of a yacht as Jordan Beflort (Leonardo DiCaprio) does in this film, you’re not hard up for cash.

30 Rock Tina Fey
Jessica Miglio/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

1. The NBC studio in 30 Rock: $14,325,300

Over the course of seven seasons, that’s more than $100 million. (What the what?)

