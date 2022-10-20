Watch Kristen Bell & Allison Janney in ‘The People We Hate At The Wedding’ Trailer (VIDEO)

There’s nothing quite like a wedding to bring out the family drama, and that’s certainly the case for Kristen Bell (The Good Place) and Allison Janney (The West Wing) in the Prime Video movie The People We Hate at the Wedding.

The streamer has dropped the trailer (watch below) for the upcoming comedy, which is an adaptation of Grant Ginder’s 2016 novel. It stars Bell as Alice, who travels to London with her mother, Donna (Janney), and brother Paul (Ben Platt) to attend the wedding of her estranged, wealthy half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). And, of course, chaos ensues.

Judging by the teaser, things do not go smoothly for the struggling siblings and their outspoken mother. At one point, we see them locked up in a British prison cell, fist-fighting near the wedding cake, and setting fire to a table in a nightclub. On the plus side, it seems Alice makes a potential romantic connection with the guy she’s seated next to on a plane, played by Schitt’s Creek’s Dustin Milligan.

“You know, at every wedding, there are those people that everyone talks about after? We’re those people this time,” Janney’s character tells her children while they sit in their jail cell.

Completing the star-studded cast are Isaach De Bankolé (Black Panther), Karan Soni (Deadpool), Tony Goldwyn (Oppenheimer), Jorma Taccone (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Julian Ovenden (Bridgerton), and John Macmillan (House of the Dragon).

The People We Hate at the Wedding is directed by Emmy-winner Clair Scanlon (Set It Up) and adapted to the screen by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux (Bob’s Burgers). Ashley Fox and Margot Hand serve as producers. It is produced by Amazon Studios, FilmNation Entertainment, and Wishmore.

The People We Hate at the Wedding, Premiere, Friday, November 18, Prime Video