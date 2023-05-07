‘I Love That for You,’ ‘Loki’ & More Shows Stuck in Limbo

The WGA writers’ strike could put the release dates of many shows in question. But even before Hollywood’s TV and film writers started picketing for fair pay, fans had been laying in wait for any news about a handful of shows.

One head-scratcher is Showtime‘s I Love That For You. The cable network has been radio silent about the Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, and Jenifer Lewis-led comedy’s potential for a second season, despite having made renewal and cancellation announcements for other shows in its catalogue that debuted the same year (see below).

I Love That For You joins a string of shows the fate of which have been left in limbo. Below are a list of shows from the last few years that 1) were neither cancelled nor renewed or 2) have had pending release dates for a confusingly long time. They say time tells all, but we’re still waiting to learn what’s to come of these seven shows.