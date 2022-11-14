Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 14-20.

Get into the spirit of the season, with holiday and family movies and series coming to streaming. Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds’ updated take on A Christmas Carol, Spirited (November 18 on Apple TV+) tops our list. Disney+’s sequel to Enchanted, Disenchanted (November 18), brings back familiar faces (and adds new ones) as princess Giselle (Amy Adams) faces the consequences of a spell. And in Disney+’s other sequel this week, the new series The Santa Clauses (November 16), Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) ponders stepping down and finding his replacement.

Also coming to streaming are two returning shows. Dead to Me (November 17 on Netflix) is back for its third and final season, and we need to see the aftermath of that hit-and-run in which Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) were involved. And The Sex Lives of College Girls returns for its second season (November 17 on HBO Max) with the students back after Fall break and having to tackle things like funding their education, relationship statuses, and new faces.

CBS has 16 celebrities (including Murray Bartlett, Will Ferrell, Luis Guzman, Daniel Dae Kim, Aisha Tyler, and Emma Watson) competing in a pickleball tournament, Pickled (November 17). And The CW brings back the Waltons for another holiday special, A Waltons Thanksgiving (November 20), with the family celebrating the holiday, preparing for the annual Harvest Festival Fair, and meeting a young boy who will change their lives forever.

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?