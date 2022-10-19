The first trailer for Season 2 of HBO Max‘s The Sex Lives of College Girls has officially arrived, and class is back in session for the women of Essex College.

Set to arrive Thursday, November 17 on the streamer, Season 2 will premiere with two episodes and drop two new installments each week leading up to the season finale on Thursday, December 15. Get ready for the holiday season as the girls embrace the wild winter sessions and school traditions.

Created and written by executive producers Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four roommates at the prestigious New England school. Season 2 picks up just as Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Reneé Rapp), and Whitney’s (Alyah Chanelle Scott) fall break is ending, and they return for new challenges that were introduced at the end of Season 1.

As teased in the trailer above, Kimberly is scrambling to find another source of money to fund her education, exploring less orthodox methods like selling photos of her feet or serving in the military. Meanwhile, Whitney is struggling to define her relationship with Canaan (Christopher Meyer), Bela is bringing a strip show to campus, and Leighton is embracing her truth by making up for lost time on the hookup front.

And don’t forget the newest man on campus, Jackson (Mitchell Slaggert) who is quickly grabbing the attention of Kimberly, Bela, Leighton, and Whitney, along with others on campus. He’s not the only new character arriving this season as the trailer unveils more fresh faces joining the scene.

Along with Chalamet, Kaur, Rapp, Scott, Meyer, and Slaggert, Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls features fellow series regulars Mekki Leeper, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, and Renika Williams. Catch the exciting trailer, above, and don’t forget to tune in when The Sex Lives of College Girls returns to HBO Max this fall.

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, November 17, HBO Max