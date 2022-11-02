‘Spirited’: Will Ferrell Tries to Haunt Ryan Reynolds in New Trailer (VIDEO)

Apple Original Films is putting a unique spin on Charles Dickens’s classic A Christmas Carol in the upcoming holiday musical comedy, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer.

Set to premiere in theaters on Friday, November 11, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 18, Spirited centers on the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell), who, each Christmas Eve, picks one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. However, when he chooses Clint Briggs (Reynolds) as his new “Scrooge,” Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present, and future.

In the newly released trailer (watch below), we see Present struggling to keep Clint under control. “You can’t just run away when I’m haunting you,” a frustrated Present says in one clip as Clint refuses to watch his “reencrapment.”

It also appears that Present has a love interest in the form of Clint’s executive vice president, played by Spencer. “Oh, you want that,” Clint comments after finding that Present photoshopped himself into various photos of Spencer’s character.

The cast also includes Sunita Mani (GLOW), Patrick Page (The Gilded Age), Joe Tippett (Mr. Harrigan’s Phone), Marlow Barkley (Single Parents), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor), and Jen Tullock (Severance).

Spirited was written by Sean Anders and John Morris and directed by Sean Anders (Daddy’s Home). The film includes original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land) and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold (The Late Late Show with James Corden).

Spirited, Friday, November 18, Apple TV+