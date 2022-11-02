Break out the oversized wine glasses and put out the Mexican lasagna: after an over two-year hiatus, Netflix‘s Dead To Me is finally back for its third and final season this November and we’re about to embark on a wild last ride, judging by the newly-dropped trailer!

Created by Liz Feldman, the hit dramedy stars Christina Applegate as Jen Harding and Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale, best friends who — thanks to a lot of trauma and secrets — become bonded for life after meeting at a grief support group. Season 2 ended with some big reveals that included Jen confessing to Steve Woods’ (James Marsden) murder and the two besties seemingly putting their pasts behind them after getting rid of Steve’s body for good by burying him in the depths of the Angelus Forest. But in the episode’s moments, everything was turned on its head when both friends became victims of a hit-and-run, with the identity of the driver being none other than Steve’s twin brother Ben (also played by James Marsden.)

While the above trailer confirms that both Jen and Judy did survive their car accident (complete with their trademark expletives intact), it also teases that they may not be as off the hook with their secrets as they hoped. “We’ve been through a lot already,” Judy says in a voiceover, as the trailer highlights just some of the rollercoaster adventures the two have had since the show’s premiere in 2019. “But we survived because we had each other.”

Dead To Me has always prided itself on keeping some of its best twists and secrets under wraps, even if we think we know what’s going on, so it’s hard to tell just how stressful this season is going to be for the BFFs. But when the FBI in the form of Agent Glenn Moranis (Garret Dillahunt, reuniting with former ER costar Cardellini) gets on the case, well…let’s just say, things can’t look good.

“The truth is going to come out,” Detective Perez (Diana-Maria Riva) warns ominously, perhaps setting up the fact that we should maybe be more than a little concerned. “It always does.”

The trailer also confirms that the final season will see the return of some beloved familiar faces, including Jen’s son Charlie (Sam McCarthy), her abrasive mother-in-law Lorna (Valerie Mahaffey), Holy Harmonies instructor Max Jenkins (Christopher Doyle), Judy’s past love Michelle Guiterrez (Natalie Morales), and everyone’s favorite cop, Nick Prager (Brandon Scott). As for who else might show up? We’ll have to wait another few weeks to find out.

Dead to Me, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, November 17, Netflix