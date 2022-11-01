Who better to wish you a happy Thanksgiving and introduce the family at the heart of A Waltons Thanksgiving than the original John Boy himself, Richard Thomas? He does just that in TV Insider’s exclusive trailer for the CW special premiering on Sunday, November 20 on The CW.

“We’re not only grateful for all those blessings we’ve received, but we’re also reminded of the precious role that giving plays with a family called the Waltons,” he says.

“We have so much to be grateful for. I thank the good lord every day for this family,” Olivia (Bellamy Young) says. Watch the trailer above to see the family together, a young boy showing up with nowhere to go (who better to take him in than the Waltons?), and more. (You don’t want to miss the end.)

A Waltons Thanksgiving is a follow-up to the 2021 movie, The Waltons’ Homecoming. The Walton family is preparing for Thanksgiving in 1934, and the Depression has affected everyone. John Walton (Teddy Sears) has found a way to provide for his family through the farm and by picking up odd jobs from the eccentric Baldwin Sisters. It’s also time for the Annual Harvest Festival Fair, and carnival rides, talent shows, and pie contests become the center of attention for the Waltons.

John Boy (Logan Shroyer) learns the true meaning of taking responsibility, Mary Ellen (Marcelle LeBlanc) comes to understand patience and collaboration, Grandma (Rebecca Koon) finds that winning can be complicated, and Olivia shares her healing heart with every other Walton family member — at a time when each of them need it most. And when a young boy enters the Waltons’ world, everyone’s life is changed in ways they could never have imagined.

A Waltons Thanksgiving also stars Christian Finlayson as Jason, Tatum Matthews as Erin, Samuel Goergen as Jim Bob, Calloway Corrick as Elizabeth, Alpha Trivette as Grandpa Walton, and Rebecca Koon as Grandma Walton, with special guest stars Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. Thomas narrates the movie.

The film is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producer Sam Haskell, writer and co-executive producer Jim Strain, co-executive producer Hudson Hickman, producer Billy Levin, and producer Bobby Kelly. Joe Lazarov is the director and co-executive producer and Tena Clark is the composer. The Waltons was created by Earl Hamner.

A Waltons Thanksgiving, Movie Premiere, Sunday, November 20, 8/7c, The CW