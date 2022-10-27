‘Gossip Girl’ Sets Season 2 Premiere: See Michelle Trachtenberg Revive Georgina Sparks

Kelli Boyle
Comments
'Gossip Girl' Cast
Barbara Nitke/HBO Max

Gossip Girl (2021)

 More

Welcome back, Upper East Siders. You know you missed her. Michelle Trachtenberg is back as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl Season 2 on HBO Max. The streamer shared the first photo of her return along with its premiere date announcement on October 27. The first shot of the Gossip Girl reboot cast in the new episodes can be seen above.

Gossip Girl Season 2 premieres Thursday, December 1 exclusively on HBO Max. Season 2 will find the teenaged children of New York’s upper echelon in their second semester of Junior year, and the show promises that Gossip Girl is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives/spin the scandalous lies of Manhattan’s elite.

“She’s learned a thing or two from her first go-round — namely what her audience wants, they shall get,” the logline teases. “It’s time for her to turn the heat up on what’s been simmering (Julien, have you met Monet?) as well as look at her own impact, and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before. Even if that means lying to do it. Old enemies, new allies, constantly shifting sands — this semester, there can only be one queen, and by the end of the school year, everyone will know where the bodies are buried, and just who was holding the shovel.”

Could it be Georgina, Gossip Girl‘s resident anarchist? Here she is in her scheming glory:

Michelle Trachtenberg in 'Gossip Girl'

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith, and Grace Duah will all return for Season 2, with Trachtenberg set to guest star. Her son, Milo (born in the OG GG), was introduced in the reboot’s debut season in 2021.

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl came out in July 2021; all 12 episodes are currently available for streaming.

Zion Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith in 'Gossip Girl'

Barbara Nitke/HBO Max

The reboot is developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original Gossip Girl. The new series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

The series is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The series is written, executive produced, and developed by Safran for Random Acts. Executive producers also include Schwartz and Savage of Fake Empire; Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer.

Gossip Girl, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, December 1, HBO Max

