Baking It is getting a new host as Amy Poehler joins former Saturday Night Live costar, Maya Rudolph, for Season 2 of Peacock‘s competition series.

Set to premiere Peacock beginning Monday, December 12, five all-new installments will drop on a weekly basis on the streaming platform. And on the same day at 10/9c on NBC, fans can catch a very special holiday episode of Baking It where Maya and Amy invite their famous friends to “cele-bake” the holidays in a friendly competition that will raise money for their favorite charities.

As fans will recall, Maya hosted alongside Andy Samberg for the show’s first season in 2021, and now Making It‘s Amy Poehler is joining the baking iteration. A batch of new bakers will compete in a series of thrilling and hilarious challenges designed by the hosts to test their skills for a chance to win money and the adoration of Baking It‘s judges, the Grandmothers.

With the arrival of Amy as a co-host comes more of Making It‘s crafty influence including challenges filled with explosions, implements of destruction, smashing cakes, and much more. While Amy and Maya have worked together on SNL and have hosted competition series, they’ve never hosted a competition series together.

“This Season’s coziest cooking competition is Baking It: Season Two! This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, Family, and did we mention butter? And, to make it even more exciting we’ll be hosting this season together!” said Maya and Amy in a joint statement teasing the season.

Baking It is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Both Amy and Maya serve as executive producers alongside Nicolle Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend, and Dave Becky. Stay tuned for more on the holiday competition series as its premiere nears.

Baking It, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, December 12, Peacock