Two of TV’s funniest ladies are gearing up for the holiday season as Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph prepare for the return of Peacock‘s Baking It.

The baking competition series kicks off on the streamer Monday, December 12, and coincides with the premiere of Baking It: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler’s Celebrity Holiday Special, an event episode airing on NBC. While the celebrity special may be a one-night affair, Baking It Season 2 will unfold across several weeks with new episodes dropping weekly through Monday, January 9.

In anticipation of the show’s return and celebrity special, TV Insider caught up with Poehler and Rudolph who play a round of “Who’s Most Likely To?” but with a holiday twist. Asking them a series of questions, the ladies offer up a diplomatic answer when it comes to who the better baker is.

Poehler says they’re “equally bad” when it comes to whipping up a baked treat. But when it comes to making — an homage to the series Making It — Rudolph edges out the competition. “I’m an artsy little gal,” the host admits. The ladies even weigh in on cozy winter beverages like hot cocoa and tea, admitting it’s great for “sweater weather.”

As for the competition, Poehler jokes, “Someone is going to get devoured or something. And that might be a lady ladybug cookie or a person.” Only time will tell for certain. Don’t miss the fun, check out the hosts’ fun banter in the video, above, and see what else they’re sharing about the new season of Baking It.

Baking It, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, December 12, Peacock

Baking It: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler’s Celebrity Holiday Special, Monday, December 12, 10/9c, NBC (next day on Peacock)