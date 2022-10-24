Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Backlash

Eve Vawter
Garcelle Beauvais, Andy Cohen, and Lisa Rinna
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Andy Cohen has offered an apology to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais after the Bravo host came under fire from fans due to his treatment of Beauvais during the recent Season 12 reunion.

After RHOBH cast member Lisa Rinna admitted she was the one to throw costar Beauvais’ memoir, Love Me As I Am, in the garbage (instead of Erika Girardi, who posted the image of the book in the trash on social media), fans accused host Cohen of not being supportive of Beauvais. During the conversation, Cohen didn’t ask Beauvais how this act made her feel and instead made a joke to Rinna about her recycling habits. Fans were quick to take issue on social media with strong opinions about the situation.

On Monday, Cohen issued his apology during his Sirius XM show, Andy Cohen Live.

“Everybody’s been talking about the Beverly Hills reunion,” Cohen started, “And I just want to say, I’ve been listening to everyone’s feedback about the reunion, and I really need to sincerely apologize, not only for diverting the topic but for not returning to the serious conversation that was at hand.”

Cohen added that he had “deep admiration for Garcelle” and that they both had a “really good, productive conversation” after the episode aired last week.

“I should’ve been more in tune with her feelings. I just wanted to say that because I’ve been logging in [to social media] and I get it,” he acknowledged.

