Kathy Hilton Refuses to Film ‘RHOBH’ With Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne

Kathy Hilton has appeared in dozens of episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the socialite recently said that her days on the Bravo reality show are over unless producers get rid of Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.

Last week, TMZ asked Hilton if she’d return to the show next season. “If it was completely the same? Absolutely not,” Hilton responded. “Because I feel there are two bullies [who] intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple speak up, but most of them, they’re not being their authentic self when they’re when they’re pushed up to the wall, and they’re afraid of those two bullies, because they’re capable of anything.”

And Hilton also confirmed that the bullies in question were Rinna and Jayne. “Those two are desperate for a storyline, [and] they’ll throw anybody under the bus,” she added.

Earlier in the current twelfth season of RHOBH, Rinna said that Hilton was the devil and that the Hilton had a “psychotic break” in Aspen, Colorado, as Page Six recaps. According to Rinna, Hilton said that she would “f—king ruin” Kyle Richards — Hilton’s half-sister — and that RHOBH costars Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke were “pieces of s—t” who should be “f—king fired.” Jayne, meanwhile, has often had Rinna’s back this season, saying that she wanted Hilton “called out.”

Talking to TMZ, Hilton said that she “had people from the show telling [her] that this was a setup the whole time by these two girls.”

On Friday, October 21, Rinna seemingly addressed Hilton’s comments in Instagram Stories updates. “I’m a firm believer that the truth will come out,” read one update. “You might as well save yourself the energy and be honest from the start.”

“I don’t play either,” Rinna wrote in another Instagram Stories post. “Call me as many names as you want. The truth is still the truth.”

