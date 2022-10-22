AMC Reschedules ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere, Releases New Teaser (VIDEO)

AMC has “staked” a new premiere date for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the second series in what the network calls the Anne Rice Immortal Universe. (The first series, Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, debuted on October 2.)

Mayfair Witches — once scheduled for Thursday, January 5, 2023 — will now premiere three days later, on Sunday, January 8, on AMC and AMC+. (The air time for AMC’s linear showing hasn’t been announced.)

AMC also released a new teaser for the show, one focusing on Alexandra Daddario’s character, Rowan, who is described by an offscreen character as “different than the others.”

“In a world full of secrets, she is the key,” the teaser proclaims.

Based on Rice’s best-selling Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, AMC’s 8-episode series “focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches,” AMC says in a synopsis of the series. “As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.”

In its YouTube description of the new teaser, AMC adds that the show is “an exploration of female power and the mortal implications of our decisions.”

AMC acquired the rights to Lives of the Mayfair Witches and Rice’s series The Vampire Chronicles in May 2020, gaining access to 18 of Rice’s literary works.

The network ordered Interview With the Vampire in June 2021, and by that August, Mayfair Witches was already in motion. The latter project got a series pick-up that December, with former Masters of Sex collaborators Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford executive-producing the series and Spalding serving as showrunner.

“2022 will be the biggest year for original programming in the history of our company, and we are literally over the moon that it will now include the first two series in an expanding Anne Rice universe built around stories and characters that have captivated millions of fans around the world,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement at the time.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 8, AMC & AMC+