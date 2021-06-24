AMC Orders ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Series Based on Anne Rice’s Novel

AMC Networks has greenlit the series Interview with the Vampire based on Anne Rice’s bestselling novel. The new show is slated to arrive on AMC+ and AMC in 2022.

The news comes following a major acquisition made in 2020 in which the company acquired rights to 18 of Rice’s iconic titles including the Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series. This is the first title from the acquisition that will be developed into a TV series.

Producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad) is taking the lead developing the full Anne Rice collection after signing an overall agreement with AMC Studios. Rolin Jones (Perry Mason) will serve as creator, showrunner, and executive producer of Interview with the Vampire for its eight-episode first season. Anne and Christopher Rice are set to executive produce the series alongside Johnson and Jones.

“The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating,” Johnson said in a statement. “Having previously produced films from such singular works, I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material. I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work.”

Interview with the Vampire was originally published in 1976 and was later memorably adapted for the big screen in the 1994 film of the same name starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Christian Slater, and Kirsten Dunst. The entry from The Vampire Chronicles tells the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac, a man whose chance encounter with vampire Lestat de Lioncourt sets off a series of events he later recounts to a reporter.

